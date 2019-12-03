The Old Globe Announces Sensory-Friendly Performance Of DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Hundreds of San Diego families will enjoy the family-friendly and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum and with other special needs, along with local San Diego support organizations. Globe spokespersons include Director of Arts Engagement Freedome Bradley-Ballentine and the Globe's autism advisor, UCSD professor Lisa Porter. They will be happy to discuss the Globe's efforts to once again share the magic of theatre with all of San Diego with sensory-friendly performances.

Through this performance, families can experience art and entertainment together in a safe and fun way, an experience that isn't always easy to come by. Longtime theatre lovers and those new to the arts share their passion with their children, creating a new family tradition, returning to see the show for their eighth year. 2019 marks the Globe's third sensory-friendly FREE AXIS event, following last year's The Grinch and The Tale of Despereaux this past July. Once again, it will include a pre-show concert, improv, and sensory-friendly Grinch-y workshops by actor and teacher Samantha Ginn. The Globe wants to make theatre matter to all of San Diego!



A sensory-friendly performance features slight adjustments to the production include fewer loud noises and flashing lights that may be challenging for some audience members. Plus additional features that help make the experience safer and more enjoyable for children with sensitivity issues, including an online social story available to view at home that outlines in words and images the experience of a visit to the Globe; a quiet area in the lobby of the theatre; and on-site volunteers to assist families as needed.

A pre-show concert featuring Banding Together, a not-for-profit organization that provides music therapy scholarships, mentorships with local musicians, and instruments for youth with special needs like autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome. Music can change a life! Banding Together's mission is to bring music opportunities to individuals with special needs in the community.

When: Saturday, December 14; 9:00 - 10:20 a.m.: Pre-show concert with Banding Together

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon: Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! sensory-friendly presentation

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon: Autism-friendly, Grinch-inspired improv workshop with Samantha Ginn

Where: The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way / Directions: http://bit.ly/1bjQ9qP

Copley Plaza for the pre-show concert, families arriving, and post-show responses; and the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre (part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center) for brief b-roll and audience reaction. Cameras must be in place in the theatre by 10:20 a.m.





