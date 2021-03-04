The Old Globe Announces Cohort for the 2021 CLASSICAL DIRECTING FELLOWSHIP

The Old Globe has announced the four-member cohort for the 2021 Classical Directing Fellowship, a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe, led by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, a leading Shakespearean teacher, author, and director. Meg DeBoard (assistant directed at the Globe; M.F.A. from University of Essex; Spring Awakening and Failure: A Love Story in San Diego), Yolanda Marie Franklin (Executive Artistic Director of Common Ground Theatre; Craig Noel Award winner for The Ballad of Emmett Till), Awoye Timpo (The Public Theater's The Loophole, Berkeley Repertory Theatre's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), and Edward Torres (the Globe's Familiar, Native Gardens, Water by the Spoonful; world premiere of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity) will participate in the second edition of Shakespeare directing workshops. This year's workshop will be held virtually from Monday, March 8 to Friday, March 12, 2021. Bios for Edelstein and the four participating directors can be found at www.TheOldGlobe.org/Press-Room.



As one of the leading Shakespeare theatres in America, the Globe presents four full productions of the Bard's plays annually, and Shakespeare is central to the theatre's nationally renowned arts engagement programs. All of this work is in pursuit of the Globe's values-driven commitment to making theatre matter to more people, a commitment that expresses the Globe's view of theatre art as a public good. This commitment requires the Globe to think about the future of the American theatre and to train artists whose work will embody the values we champion. We can help make a contribution not only to our own work but also to the field at large by expanding the ranks of exciting Shakespeareans ready to help form the future of classical theatre in America.

The fellowship focuses on Shakespeare's text, how it is put together, and how it works in the imaginations and voices of American actors. In these seminars, Edelstein will present a series of techniques that the fellows will then employ in online rehearsals with a company of professional actors. The work will culminate in a private online presentation on Friday. After that, all involved will debrief and broaden the conversation to larger questions about Shakespeare, American culture, and the director's art and life. Throughout the week, in addition to the artistic work, fellows will meet with members of the Globe's staff in many departments to deepen knowledge of how a classically oriented theatre brings plays to life.



"COVID-19 forced us to postpone our Classical Directing Fellowship last year, and I am truly delighted that we've found a way to gather these four talented directors virtually and resume this exciting work," said Barry Edelstein. "The Globe's work on Shakespeare is central, as is our commitment to artist training, and this intensive week's deep dive into Shakespeare's text and how it works combines both. Meg, Yolanda, Awoye, and Eddie are deeply gifted, and I know our week together will be full of discovery, growth, and great art."



This Classical Directing Fellowship continues to broaden our professional artist-training work, which initially centered on The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, which focuses on actors. The 2019 fellowship pilot program cohort included four diverse directors from San Diego and across the U.S.: Daniel Jáquez, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, Sam White, and LA Williams.