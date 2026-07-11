WE WILL ROCK YOU To Take The Stage At New Village Arts

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New Village Arts (NVA) launches its milestone 25th Anniversary Season with WE WILL ROCK YOU, a story by Ben Elton and featuring more than 20 iconic Queen songs. Globally recognized, this awe-inspiring rebel rousing musical has attracted over 15 million theatregoers in 17 countries and features Queen’s biggest hits including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Are the Champions," and of course, "We Will Rock You."

WE WILL ROCK YOU will be directed by SHELDON GOMABON, musical directed by Erin Vanderhyde-GROSS, and choreographed by ERICA KAHN.

Set in a not-so-distant future where originality has been outlawed and algorithms control everything, a pair of unlikely rebels Galileo and Scaramouche set out on a quest to rediscover the lost power of rock 'n' roll. As they challenge the all-powerful Global Soft Corporation and its ruthless Killer Queen, they inspire a movement that celebrates individuality, self-expression, and the courage to stand apart. Equal parts rock concert, comedy, and epic adventure, WE WILL ROCK YOU invites audiences to turn up the volume and rediscover what it means to find their own voice. Since its world premiere in London in 2002, We Will Rock You has thrilled audiences in more than 30 countries, becoming one of the most successful jukebox musicals ever produced.

WE WILL ROCK YOU will be directed by SHELDON GOMABON, making his New Village Arts directorial debut. He will collaborate with Erin Vanderhyde-GROSS and ERICA KAHN as musical director and choreographer, respectively. The former Teatro San Diego Associate Artistic Director, Gomabon brings fresh eyes to the production with an emphasis on authentic storytelling and collaboration. Erin returns as music director after NVA’s wildly successful, sold out production of HAIRSPRAY currently running. Erica will also make her New Village Arts debut with the company.

“I am thrilled to bring WE WILL ROCK YOU to the Ray Charles stage at NVA. Featuring an electrifying score with more than 20 of Queen's greatest hits, our cast brings to life a heartfelt story of a futuristic and bohemian community united in its fight to save the spirit of rock and roll from an evil dictator determined to erase individuality and creativity through the power of algorithms.

I hope audiences leave the theatre with grins from ear to ear, a sense of joyful nostalgia, and renewed hope for the future. Above all, I hope they are reminded of the power of music to inspire connection, celebrate authenticity, and bring people together, especially in times of uprising.” - says Sheldon Gomabon, Director.

The creative team behind WE WILL ROCK YOU includes many returning and debut artists to the Ray Charles Stage. JESUS HURTADO (Scenic & Projections Designer, and Dea Hurston Fellow) returns after his outstanding work on recent productions including HAIRSPRAY and MATT & BEN, both in 2026. STEPHANIE MA'ALONA (Lighting Designer) returns to NVA following her gorgeous lighting on MATT & BEN (2026), while MAHLICK CEESAY (Sound Designer), JAEONNIE DAVIS-CRAWFORD (Props Designer), and MARICELA ALANIZ (Costume Designer) also return after their recent involvement in HAIRSPRAY. SARAH JANE SALONGA joins the company as Intimacy Director, her work showcased in recent productions including LA HAVANA MADRID (2025). HOLDEN FOX will stage manage the production with ASTRID PETT assisting, both making their NVA debuts. MARYKATE REEVES-HOCHE will assist ALANIZ with costumes, and JACOB ALABA ALVAREZ will provide rehearsal accompaniment, assisting VANDERHYDE-GROSS with music. Completing the scenic construction is master carpenter CHRIS RENDA and scenic painter ZACHARY ELLIOT. NVA's Technical Manager MARCUS RICO will be sound engineer.

Leading the ensemble of actors are New Village Arts newcomer COOPER ORIO as the dreamer-turned-hero Galileo and SARAH LEDESMA as the fearless Scaramouche. Returning to New Village Arts is JUWAN STANFORD as the lovable Bohemian Buddy, following his appearance in RENT (2025), while Audrey Ward returns as the ruthless Khashoggi after appearing in Around the World in 80 Days (2019). Ward is also the recipient of a 2023 Craig Noel Award for her acclaimed performance as Lina Lamont in Singin' in the Rain. Making their NVA debuts are SAMY BERMAN as the glamorous yet dangerous Killer Queen, GABY RITTER as the fiercely loyal Bohemian Oz, OSVALDO MENDOZA as Brit, another Bohemian they meet along the way. Vanessa Flores and CARLY O’REAR will also understudy multiple roles throughout the company.

Performances on the Ray Charles Stage will run AUGUST 7 - SEPTEMBER 20, 2026 at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad Village. Previews are August 7-14th, with an Opening Night champagne reception and Handel’s Ice Cream on SATURDAY, AUGUST 15th. Dea Hurston Industry Night will be held on MONDAY, AUGUST 31st. Tickets can be purchased at the New Village Arts website.

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