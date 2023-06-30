TARZAN THE MUSICAL to Continue Moonlight Stage Productions 42nd Season This Summer

Disney’s Tarzan the Musical will run at Moonlight Stage Productions July 19-August 5, 2023, at 8 p.m.

With a heart-pumping score by rock legend Phil Collins and an electric book by the Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, Disney's Tarzan is an epic theatrical experience for all ages. Based on Disney's animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's 'Tarzan of the Apes,' this musical features high-flying excitement and hits including the Academy Award-winning "You'll Be in My Heart" as well as "Son of Man" and "Two Worlds."

Washed up on the shores of West Africa, an infant boy is taken in and raised by gorillas who name him Tarzan. Apart from striving for acceptance from his ape father, Tarzan’s life is mostly monkey business until a human expedition treks into his tribe’s territory, and he encounters creatures like himself for the first time, including a beautiful woman named Jane. Tarzan struggles to navigate a jungle, thick with emotion, as he discovers his animal upbringing clashing with his human instincts.

RATED PG for mild violence.

The Moonlight Production

Jamie Torcellini, Director

Ala Tiatia-Garaud, Choreographer

Elan McMahan, Music Director & Conductor

Tarzan, Nathaniel Dolquist

Jane Porter, Margie Mays

Kala, Patricia Jewel

Kerchak, DeAndre Simmons

Terk, Jacob Haren

Professor Porter, Ron Christopher Jones

Mr. Clayton, Jackson Marcy

Snipes, Zane Camacho

Young Tarzan, Jad Marrewa

The Ensemble Rounding out the creative team: Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Jim Zadai (Sound Designer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Heather Megill (Costume Coordinator), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager).

The cast also includes Danielle Airey, Josh Alvarez, Jake Bradford, Josh Bradford, Capri Castriotta, Garrett Currier, Wes Dameron, Audrey Gaudet, Colden Lamb, Jodi Marks, Katie Marshall, Kayla Quiroz, Tori Waner, E.Y. Washington, Jason Webb, and Eli Wood.

Austin Ledger and Zoë Marín-Larson are swings for this production.

For more information, visit moonlightstage.com.

Performance Details:

Disney’s Tarzan the Musical

July 19-August 5, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for dining and picnicking. Table reservations on the Moonlight Patio are available for $5 per person and includes early entry at 6 p.m.

The Moonlight Amphitheatre is located at 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista.



Single tickets are priced $18 - $63 with additional general lawn discounts for seniors, students, and the military.



FOOD AND PICNICKING

Bread and Cheese Eatery returns as The Moonlight’s concessionaire. Audiences may reserve a table for $5 a person on the Moonlight Patio to enjoy items from the Bread and Cheese Eatery menu for an additional purchase. Audiences are also invited to bring their own picnic suppers and non-alcoholic beverages into the Amphitheatre. Outside alcohol is not permitted. A variety of wine and beers will be available for purchase from Bread and Cheese Eatery.

MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS 2023 SEASON

Disney’s “Tarzan The Musical” – July 19-August 5 at 8 p.m.

“42nd Street” – August 16-September 2 at 8 p.m.

“Saturday Night Fever” – September 13-30 at 7:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE MOONLIGHT & MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS

Winner of several San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including “Best Resident Musical” for 2019's “West Side Story” and 2017’s “In the Heights,” Moonlight Stage Productions has been named "San Diego's #1 Outdoor Theatre" by readers of 'San Diego Magazine.’ Moonlight Stage Productions provides high-caliber Broadway musical theatre in the 1800-person capacity Moonlight Amphitheatre, owned and operated by the City of Vista. Audiences attend from throughout San Diego, Southern Riverside, and Orange Counties, making the Moonlight a regional destination for Broadway musical theatre. The Moonlight's summer season of Broadway musicals is produced in the picturesque Moonlight Amphitheatre and has been a summertime tradition experienced by more than one million people since the theatre’s founding by Kathy Brombacher in 1981. Throughout the decades, the Amphitheatre has seen numerous transformations, but nothing as dramatic as the total reconstruction of the stage house in 2008-2009. A state-of-the-art venue was revealed with a grand reopening in June 2009, including a Modern Stage and audience facilities. Since then, the Amphitheatre has extended its entertainment offerings with the addition of concerts and other special events held throughout the year through Moonlight Presents and ClubM. Moonlight Stage Productions is the cultural arts program of the City of Vista and is produced in partnership with the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which supports the programming at The Moonlight year-round in addition to offering youth education programs through Moonlight Youth Theatre.