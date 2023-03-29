Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphony San Jose Presents Disney and Pixar's COCO IN CONCERT

Performances are Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00pm and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Mar. 29, 2023 Â 
Symphony San Jose will present Disney and Pixar's Coco in Concert featuring a screening of the complete film with OscarÂ® and GrammyÂ®-winning composer Michael Giacchino's musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by conductor Susie Seiter.

In addition to the original score by Michael Giacchino, "Coco" also features the OscarÂ®-winning song "Remember Me" by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

SYNOPSIS: Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster HÃ©ctor (voice of Gael GarcÃ­a Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney and Pixar's Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).

Photo Credit: Screen shots courtesy of Disney Concerts and Pixar




THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK brings Star Wars-inspired sexy, nerdy fun to San Diego through April 30th. This burlesque brings comedy, pop culture,Â  humor, and the art of the strip tease to the stage for an incredibly entertaining time.Â 
Interview with 'Quantum Leap''s Raymond Lee about taking on this series reboot, how he gets into character, and how doing theatre helped him prepare for this role.
Interview with Mason Alexander Park, who plays Ian Wright, from the new 'Quantum Leap' to talk about theatre, playing this character, representation, and what the next dream career opportunity might be.
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Blindspot Collective, a San Diego-based theatre company, seeks applications of projects from local performing artists to participate in the Blindspot Co-Op, our inaugural artist residency. Selected projects will receive up to 80 hours of rehearsal space to create, refine, or investigate new work.Â 

