Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphony San Jose Presents All-Beethoven Program with Jon Nakamatsu

pixeltracker

Symphony San Jose presents Beethoven Turns 251, with pianist Jon Nakamatsu, December 4-5 in All-Beethoven program.

Nov. 12, 2021  

Symphony San Jose Presents All-Beethoven Program with Jon Nakamatsu

Symphony San Jose presents Beethoven Turns 251, with pianist Jon Nakamatsu, December 4-5 in All-Beethoven Program

Join Symphony San Jose's salute to this most revered of creator-innovators with an All-Beethoven program under the baton of Maestro John Nelson. Jon Nakamatsu, internationally renowned and local favorite, will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 and the 5th Symphony...Beethoven's stunning signature work and a cornerstone of Western music.

Note: Both the Concerto and the Symphony were premiered for a general audience on the same evening in 1808, with Beethoven the soloist for the first work and conductor for the second. Remarkable indeed.

Learn more and purchase tickets at 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org.


Related Articles View More San Diego Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cape Cod Chorale to Present A WINTERY MIX
  • Photos: First Look at the FIDDLER ON THE ROOF National Tour
  • This Tony-Nominated Holiday Musical is Coming to Boston!
  • Berkshire Theatre Group to Present Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam