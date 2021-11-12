Symphony San Jose Presents All-Beethoven Program with Jon Nakamatsu

Symphony San Jose presents Beethoven Turns 251, with pianist Jon Nakamatsu, December 4-5 in All-Beethoven Program

Join Symphony San Jose's salute to this most revered of creator-innovators with an All-Beethoven program under the baton of Maestro John Nelson. Jon Nakamatsu, internationally renowned and local favorite, will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 and the 5th Symphony...Beethoven's stunning signature work and a cornerstone of Western music.

Note: Both the Concerto and the Symphony were premiered for a general audience on the same evening in 1808, with Beethoven the soloist for the first work and conductor for the second. Remarkable indeed.

Learn more and purchase tickets at 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org.