Student Blog: The Creative Process

As a young artist and performer, I am always working in the so-called “creative process” as I am constantly creating art and telling stories in the theatre. When working in the “creative process”, you might often run into challenges where things might feel impossible but that makes us artists so special. When things feel like they won’t work out, we find a way to fix the problem so that it does work out in the end. I have run into these problems many, many times and I always thought at points of the process, I was the only artist who ran into issues like this. I recently came across a post on Instagram by @screenwriterutopia listing the 6 stages of the “creative process”. I immediately felt connected to what this post was listing: 1) This is awesome, 2) This is tricky, 3) This sucks, 4) I suck, 5) This might be okay, and 6) This is awesome. After reading this post with the shortlist on it, I related to the process that it described and I felt understood when it came to being challenged as an artist. Today, we will discuss each of these steps in hopes of understanding what each one means and how to respond or cater to that step throughout the process.

1. This Is Awesome

The first stage of the “creative process” is such an awesome feeling because you are fueled up at the beginning, feeling inspired, and ready to create. I am familiar with this feeling in the process because when I first get cast in a show, I get super excited wanting to prepare my script, and start thinking about all the character choices, and what will become of the production. There is so much to think about when it comes to beginning production, so everything seems so exciting. At the beginning of production, the challenges or obstacles aren’t always in direct sight because everyone is so set on the end product, making it sometimes harder later in the process when you have to address those other obstacles. So having that inspired feeling from the start is great, but understanding the work that goes into the process is a huge aspect of creating a well-balanced practice when creating the art.

2. This Is Tricky

This next stage that appears in the process is when you start to address some of the obstacles. You begin creating and things start to go in a different direction than how you originally intended them to go. I experience this feeling when learning difficult choreography that doesn't click in my head immediately or especially when it’s time to get off-book and not every line is sticking in my memory. Just because you don’t get it from the start doesn't mean you’ll never get it, trust me, if you keep your constant work ethic and try your hardest to make it the best you can, everything will turn out in the end. Just because it’s tricky right now, doesn't mean it won’t get easier. Repetition is key and rehearsal will embed a muscle memory with the material and it will eventually come naturally.

3. This Sucks

Following the stage of obstacles, there is a point where you feel like you don’t belong and feel like you're making a mistake when taking part in whatever it is you're taking part in. I run into this stage of the process right before tech rehearsals begin. Things might not be going as smoothly as you would like them to be going and it begins to get stressful because of the time crunch and takes out the fun of it all. One thing I think about when it sometimes gets to this point is, why are you doing this in the first place? You have to take a few steps back and remember how everything isn’t so serious. I do theatre because it’s a way to share stories with the world and it helps inspire society on how we can improve. I also enjoy the process and community of theatre because it’s so fun and inviting that it’s a space that I feel comfortable being immersed in. So whenever you think that creating is no longer “fun”, take a couple of steps back and remind yourself why you did it in the first place because it is supposed to be fun!

4. I Suck

After you stop finding the fun in creating, you start pointing fingers at who might be the problem. This often results in harsh self-criticism, especially when working in an art form that always strives for improvement. I know that I have had many times where self-criticism has gotten the best of me because I wasn’t living up to certain standards that people had expected of me. Again you have to think about why you are creating in the first place. Are you creating for other people or are you creating for what makes you happy? Self-criticism is good in some cases but you have to know how to control it to a point where you are still kind to yourself. You are still human and just because you aren’t living up to other people’s standards or your own, does not mean you have to beat yourself up for it. Just go in the next time and set small goals for improving while still finding joy in creating art.

5. This Might Be Okay

This stage is when you start seeing the light at the end of the way. You have overcome the obstacles, become re-inspired, and are ready to create again. This is always the best feeling telling yourself that “this might be okay”. After overcoming many challenges, you feel like you can do anything. I know that coming back to a rehearsal process after thinking it was going to be impossible is the best feeling ever, knowing that you have overcome the hard part and are now ready to take the stage and share these important stories to the world. Theatre, Art, and Creating are no easy tasks so having this breakthrough moment where you feel unstoppable is the most powerful feeling and a huge step forward to creating something so special.

6. This Is Awesome

This last step of the “Creative Process” is back to the beginning, thinking about how awesome it is to create. Being able to come to an end after working through many challenges and obstacles, and being able to see the work you created is the best feeling of achievement. The creative process is never easy but being able to spill out your ideas and see it come to life in the end is thrilling.

After analyzing this process that was so relatable to me, it brings a big surge of awareness to me when it comes to seeing others create and for myself when I experience and go through the “Creative Process”. I can recognize how much work goes into each creative’s mindset and I can understand how their process works while also being able to find that I am not alone when it comes to facing those challenges with creating. I hope that everyone can get a chance to go through the “Creative Process” and see what works and doesn't work for them and how you can eventually cater that creative experience to your own.

