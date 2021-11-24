Steinway Society Presents All-Chopin Program Next Month

Russian pianist Nikolay Khozyainov will perform an All-Chopin program in Steinway Society - The Bay Area's "Home Concert Hall" series with a specially recorded performance available online from December 10 - 13, 2021. This program is not available anywhere else on the Internet.

Master of Romantic tone. The New York Times wrote that the music world was taking notice of the "stunning virtuosity and prodigious technique" of Nikolay Khozyainov, and audiences agree: they have acclaimed his performances at Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, and Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow.

Born in 1992 in Blagoveschchensk, a city in the Russian Far East, Khozyainov made his debut at the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory at the age of seven and went on to study at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory. Khozyainov has won first prizes in numerous international competitions and was awarded Distinction in the 2010 Fryderyk Chopin Competition, where he was the youngest finalist.

As a special note: Nikolay Khozyainov recently appeared in the prestigious XVIII International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland and made it to the semi-final round of the eighteenth grueling competition.

His powers of expression as a great Romantic artist perhaps come in part from the way Khozyainov views music. As he told Russian Mind, "Whenever I play, I express what I am feeling and thinking about the music and give all of my heart to the audience. I aim to be myself and always try to be completely honest. Every composer speaks as if they were addressing their god and, when re-creating their works, we performers should seek to find that voice."

Performance Details

Who: Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents Nikolay Khozyainov

What: The Fall 2021 Home Concert Hall

When: December 10 - 13, 2021

Where: Online at www.steinwaysociety.com

Single tickets: $25 for one viewer; $35 for two or more attendees. Viewers may watch as often as they like during the 4-day window.

www.steinwaysociety.com or 408-300-5635