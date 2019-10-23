Sixth Annual Makers Arcade Holiday Fair Returns To Broadway Pier December 7 And 8

Now in its sixth successful year, Makers Arcade's Holiday Fair returns to the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The thoughtfully curated event will showcase more than 100 of the most inspiring regional artists, designers, and makers, providing guests with a fun and festive opportunity to mix and mingle throughout the day, buy local, and shop small for the holidays while enjoying delicious food, handcrafted cocktails, live music, crafts for all ages, and more.

Unique Products for 2019Shopping small is the perfect way to not only support local artisans, but to find gifts for family and friends that are unique and special. Makers Arcade's vendor lineup for 2019 features a range of products including accessories, artwork, prints, bath and body products, clothing, children's products, housewares, jewelry, paper goods, toys, and more. A small sampling of this year's featured makers include 1502 Candle Co., Arielle Vey Print Shop, Of One Sea, The Bee & The Fox, Cordial Organics, Bradley Mountain, Cotton & Flax, Odd Daughter Paper Co., Rais Case, Tiny Badger Ceramics, and many more.

Food & CocktailsDelicious food and drink is part of the Holiday Fair experience! Makers Arcade has collaborated with some of San Diego's most delicious restaurants, food trucks, coffee, and cocktail crafters, including Buona Forchetta, Mastiff Sausage, Local Kebab, Mangia Mangia, Eat Your Heart Out, Communal Coffee, and Barcon Cocktail Co.

Music, Make & Take, & MoreFun and free make-and-take crafts by Speak Nice Co. will be available for attendees to create and enjoy throughout the day while listening to live tunes and making memories at our photo booths by Amigo Booth, Camera Camper, and CanHam Photobooth. Featured musicians and DJs include Julianna Zachariou, The Makers Arcade Band, The Seamonks, and Selah Entertainment.

Rumor has it that Santa will be swinging by on his sleigh to snap pics with kids and adults alike, in the Amigo Booth 11am to 1pm both Saturday and Sunday.

TicketsTickets are $5 cash and available at the door. Ticket price includes free photo booth experiences (including pictures with Santa!), make-and-take crafts, live music and the best shopping experience in San Diego! The first 100 patrons through the door will receive a free bag of selected items from our vendors both Saturday and Sunday.

Transportation & ParkingThe Port Pavilion at Broadway Pier is located at 1000 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego. There are several paid parking lot options within just a few blocks of the event on both Broadway and Harbor Drive. The pier is conveniently located just two blocks away from the trolley station at Broadway and Kettner. Or grab your bike, scooter, or rideshare and avoid parking altogether!

Grab a ride on FRED! Their green cars are free and available during the event to pick you up or drop you back off at your car in Little Italy, Gaslamp, and the Marina. Download their app here to call a ride.

About Makers ArcadeMakers Arcade is a regionally based artisan experience that began in 2014, where community and connection are enjoyed around a shared love for all types of art and creativity. San Diego's artist community is growing with unique expressions throughout the city, and Makers Arcade is our contribution to that ongoing movement that we appreciate and believe in so much.

Whether it is the local artists selling their handmade goods, the live music, the handcrafted cocktails, the one-of-a-kind food trucks, or the beautifully designed spaces themselves, Makers Arcade creates an environment of inspiration, welcome, and oh so much fun! For more information, please visit: http://www.makersarcade.co





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You