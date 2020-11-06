San Diego Women's Chorus & San Diego Chorus Present SING!

The San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines International and The San Diego Women's Chorus present a collaborative virtual performance of SING! Under the direction of Kathleen Hansen, each chorus family has found unique ways to thrive and keep the music alive during 2020.

The worldwide debut performance recently premiered in the San Diego Women's Chorus fall show, "Together/Apart: Connecting our Voices in the Age of a Pandemic."

Made famous by Pentatonix (PTX), this energetic, toe-tapping a cappella rendition offers one solution in response to life's problems: SING! This outlook serves as a resounding reminder of the passion for vocal harmony shared by both organizations.

Baritone Scott Hoying and vocal percussionist Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix share lead vocals in the original version of this energetic song. They wrote the track in collaboration with Boys Like Girls front man Martin Johnson and songwriter Sam Hollander (Train, One Direction).

Kathleen Hansen says, "It was a thrill to bring these two fabulous groups of singers together for this project."

As well as directing both choruses, Hansen edited the audio and video for the piece. "The energy, originality, and fun that each singer brought to the final product allowed me to transform these distanced recordings into a beautiful showing of community and resilience," she continued.

The impact of distance is devastating to the choral community. During this unique time, each chorus continues to virtually rehearse and has found unique ways to thrive and keep the music alive.

Linda Morrow, SDWC Board President shared, "The San Diego Women's Chorus was overjoyed to join our voices with SDSA on "Sing." Especially after canceling our joint June performance this year, we look forward to an opportunity to perform on stage together in the future!"

The video is available on the San Diego Chorus' Facebook page https://fb.watch/1pFKkarJHr/, the San Diego Women's Chorus Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SanDiegoWomensChorus/videos/380304009761496 and YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/2BBhxS94omY.

Until the groups can physically sing together again, in-person performances have been halted, so these innovative performances invite the world in to follow and support the San Diego Chorus and the San Diego Women's Chorus.

