San Diego Symphony's Inaugural Season Of The Shell Delayed To 2021

The Shell, San Diego Symphony's new permanent outdoor venue on San Diego Bay, has captivated many people's passion and dedication over its years of planning and during its construction.

Hundreds of people have worked on each phase of its development, and for each person it has been a privilege to be part of something that is destined to be an iconic addition to San Diego's Bayfront. It is therefore with extreme disappointment that we all must accept the impact of COVID-19, including social distancing measures and governmental orders, and delay the opening of The Shell. Originally slated to open this July, the San Diego Symphony has no alternative but to now plan for a summer 2021 inaugural season of The Shell.

"Not being able to fulfill the dreams of so many people and celebrate the inaugural season at The Shell as planned this summer is devastating," said Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony CEO. "As the construction of The Shell continues, its visible progress on our skyline provides us with a symbol of forward momentum and hope. When the San Diego Symphony Orchestra performs the first concerts at The Shell, I know that the music will mean more to all of us than ever before. We cannot wait for that day to come."

The musicians of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Rafael Payare, and countless guest artists have been anticipating the opening season this summer. The San Diego Symphony is actively extending invitations to the artists scheduled for the 2020 season to be part of the inaugural season in 2021.

"Even though it makes me sad that we have to postpone the opening of The Shell, I'm really looking forward to when the time is right and we can be together again," said Payare. "The Shell, with its amazing location in beautiful San Diego and its magical surroundings, is going to be such a fantastic venue and I can't wait to make music there."

The Shell season subscribers are encouraged to consider donating the value of their subscription or keeping the value of their subscriptions on account in order to maintain their seating preferences and help support the San Diego Symphony's strong future. The San Diego Symphony will continue to update patrons, donors, and the community about the new timing and details of the opening. For assistance with any ticketing options, please email the ticket office at tickets@sandiegosymphony.org. Additional ticket information can be found at https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/we-are-committed-to-the-health-and-safety-of-our-community/.

The San Diego Symphony encourages virtual connection during this time. Music lovers can keep up with podcasts, musician videos and audio broadcasts through Symphony Stream, www.sandiegosymphony.org/san-diego-symphony-stream, or connect on social @sandiegosymphony on Instagram and Facebook, and @sandiegosymph on Twitter.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You