San Diego Symphony Appoints VP For Institutional Advancement, and VP of Marketing and Communications

Myra Garcia has served Seton Hall University and more, and Craig Hall comes to San Diego from the New World Symphony.

The San Diego Symphony announced today the appointment of two senior management positions that have been open since Autumn 2019: Myra Garcia to Vice President, Institutional Advancement, and Craig Hall to Vice President, Marketing and Communications.

Myra Garcia, Vice President, Institutional Advancement, has served many educational institutions including Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey and Wagner College on Staten Island, New York. Most recently she has held senior positions at the University of La Verne, in La Verne, California, which is dedicated to both traditional age and adult learners, and is one of the most diverse universities in the United States. At La Verne, Garcia initiated a successful $125 million capital campaign and was closely associated with philanthropy linked to LaFetra College of Education which is dedicated to assuring that students become effective educators and advocates for social equity within their community. In addition to La Verne's campaign, Garcia was instrumental in bringing both the Seton Hall University ($150M+) and Wagner College campaigns to successful conclusions. Garcia began her career as a freelance musician (soprano) before entering the field of advancement, and continues to be passionate about music.

"I am thrilled to join the San Diego Symphony and to return to my musical roots! Under the inspired baton of Rafael Payare and the strong leadership of CEO Martha Gilmer, the Symphony's future is bright. I am honored to join the executive team at this pivotal time and to take part in its continued upward trajectory," said Garcia.

Craig Hall, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, comes to San Diego from the New World Symphony (NWS) in Miami Beach where he has been since 2007 in the roles of Vice President for Communications and Vice President for Audience Engagement, Research and Design. He planned and executed the media launch for the grand opening of the New World Symphony's 10-year-old concert hall, the Frank Gehry designed New World Center. Hall worked with Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas, NWS's leadership team and the musicians in the fellowship program in creating dynamic and innovative audience engagement concepts and multi-media platforms. His leadership in research and audience development has been recognized at conferences nationally and internationally.

"I'm thrilled to join the San Diego staff and musicians in further developing transformative musical experiences that serve and engage the communities in San Diego, and all who experience the programs it has to offer," said Hall. "As the symphony continues its mission of elevating human potential through a shared sense of pride and belonging, I look forward to working with them in achieving this at The Jacobs Music Center, The ShellSM, throughout the region and many neighborhoods of San Diego and wherever else this work takes us."

"I am so excited that Myra and Craig are both coming on board in these key leadership positions at this pivotal and crucial time in the life of the San Diego Symphony," said Martha Gilmer, CEO of the San Diego Symphony. "Bringing these two to the San Diego Symphony at this time is strategic as we look to the future and imagine new ways of reaching our audience in this moment when innovation is critical. With their experience we also look to deepen our connection to our community, to anticipate the opening of The Shell as a welcoming place for everyone when we can attend live performances again, and to continue the great momentum the San Diego Symphony Orchestra had leading up to the COVID 19 crisis."

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You