San Diego REP Announces Rep Xtras Events Schedule For BAD HOMBRES/GOOD WIVES

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the lineup of free REP Xtras Events surrounding the world premiere of Bad Hombres/Good Wives. The REP's Xtras Events series includes community-focused conversations, actor talk-backs, musical performances and other activities intended to deepen the audience's engagement with the plays onstage.

What happens when you mix The Importance of Being Earnest, The School for Wives and a Narco Telenovela? You get Bad Hombres/Good Wives, a hilarious new comedy written by Herbert Siguenza, featuring performances by Herbert and his Culture Clash partner Ric Salinas and an original score by Nortec Collective founder Bostich! Meet Don Ernesto, a muy macho cartel lord of Sinaloa who is used to getting exactly what he wants. In this case, what he wants is Eva - the young woman he sent to a convent to be trained to become his perfect, submissive wife. En route to meet her future husband, Eva bumps into Mario, the dreamboat son of a rival Narco capitán, and her heart leaps. Will Mario "rub out" Don Ernesto? Will Don Ernesto "rub out" Mario? Or will there be a double Narco wedding bringing peace to the town? Lust, love and war are in the air, along with lots of festive Mexican banda songs to sing along to!

Events Schedule:

Art Gallery Opening: Cazamiento

Wednesday, October 2 @ 5:30pm

Meet the bi-national artists who have created this exhibition that explores machismo, feminism and the ancient concept of marriage. Curated by Mariza Sanchez, the multimedia CazaMiento features work by Herbert Siguenza, Ingrid Hoffmeister, Stephen Santore, Alexis Villegas, Irma Sofia Poeter, Dennis Ellman and Luis Alderete. The exhibition is on view October 2 - 27, 2019.



Talkin' Theatre with Todd

Thursday, October 3 @7pm before the 8pm Performance

Bad Hombres/Good Wives is the 55th Latinx play produced by San Diego REP since 1988 when we launched Teatro sin Fronteras (Theatre without Borders), making us a national leader. In the past five years we have seen an explosion of new plays by Latinx writers. Learn about what happened and what is happening now as REP Associate Artistic Director Todd Salovey hosts an illuminating conversation with Evelina Fernandez and José Luis Valenzuela, Associate Director and Artistic Director of Latino Theatre Company at the Los Angeles Theatre Company, respectively, Herbert Siguenza, Playwright in Residence at San Diego Repertory Theatre and Dr. Maria Patrice Amon, Producer in Residence at San Diego Repertory Theatre.



Mariachi Mini-Concert

Friday, October 4 @ 7pm before the 8pm Performance

Join Mariachi Divinas for a preshow spectacular concert in our lower lobby! This mariachi group based in San Diego plays beautiful Mexican music and keeps the tradition of mariachi alive by performing locally and regionally.



Cuarteto Sandijuana: Live Mini-Concert

Saturday, October 5 @ 7pm before the 8pm Performance

Come pre-show to hear and exciting program of live music by members of the Orquesta de Baja

California, one of the most prestigious institutions in Northwest Mexico. The Orquesta is recognized as an ensemble of soloists who have mastered everything from Baroque music to popular genres of our time, in various combinations and styles that range from chamber music to symphonic compositions. This evening's not-to-be-missed program includes selections from Dvorak to Bernstein to Freddie Mercury!

Sam's Salon: Narco Culture

Thursday, October 10 @7pm before the 8pm Performance

Narco culture - born and bred via the Mexican drug cartels and particularly present in Sinaloa where Bad Hombres/Good Wives is set - is unique. With its own fashion, religious practices and newly minted traditions, Narco culture has in­filtrated the mainstream both south and north of the border. Discover the surprising ina?' uences when REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse hosts Private Investigator Esteban Herandez, Director of the Trans-Border Institute at USD Everard Meade, PhD and Director of Cultural Affairs at Colegio de la Frontera, Tijuana Dr. Jose Manuel Valenzuela. Sam's Salon is sponsored by Suzanne and Lawrence Hess.

Meet the Artists

Friday, October 11 after the 8pm performance

After the show, join the cast of Bad Hombres/Good Wives for an open discussion of the work onstage. This event will be hosted by REP Associate Producer and Casting Director Kim Heil. Bring your questions and comments!



Stay and Play Club

Sunday, October 13 after the 2pm Performance

A play is only fully-realized when performed in front of an audience. After the show, join your fellow spectators for a stimulating conversation about the work you just witnessed onstage. Stay and Play is like a book club for the theatre, hosted by REP Literary Manager Danielle Ward. (P.S. A thematically related book list is available on request for groups who want to continue the conversation.)

Aliens, Immigrants & Other Evildoers

Tuesday, October 15th @ 7 P.M.

Aliens, Immigrants & Other Evildoers is a sci-­fi Latino noir solo show written and performed by MAP Fund award-winning performance artist José Torres-Tama. Visually dynamic, profoundly moving and provocatively funny, he takes the immigration issue head on with a genre-bending multimedia performance informed by ­film projections, personal stories and poetic texts. Torres-Tama shape-shifts into a variety of voices that humanize a people in search of a dream. Free one night only performance! Reserve your free tickets at 619.544.1000.

Free Beer Friday

Friday, October 18 after the 8pm performance

Do you like beer and chatting about theatre? We do. Stick around after the show tonight and join the cast for a beer from Border X Brewing.



Amigos Del Rep Celebrate 35 Years Of Culture Clash!

Saturday, October 19 after the 8pm Performance

Stick around for a post-show, birthday bash for Culture Clash hosted by Amigos Del Rep, San Diego REP's ensemble of Latino artists. Chat with Culture Clash's Herbert Siguenza and Ric Salinas over cake and Mezcal about the past 35 years of sketches, screenplays and satire of all varieties! Mezcal tasting provided by Izo.



Guacamole and Margaritas by Jimmy Carter's Mexican Cafe

Friday, October 25 after the 8pm Performance

Spice up your evening with a post-show margarita and ravishing guacamole! Stick around and taste delicious, freshly made guacamole and hand-squeezed margaritas from Jimmy Carter's Mexican Cafe. A team from this San Diego favorite restaurant will be in the lobby showcasing their famous drinks and sharing complimentary fresh guacamole and chips!

Box Office:

Phone: 619.544.1000

Website: sdrep.or





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You