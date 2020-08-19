San Diego REP Announces Film Adaptation Of A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO

The feature-length film will be available for viewing from September 17 through October 14 for $35 per household.

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the details of a film adaptation of Herbert Siguenza's solo show A Weekend with Pablo Picasso.

Directed by Tim Powell and REP Associate Artistic Director Todd Salovey, the feature-length film will be available for viewing from September 17 through October 14 for $35 per household. The one-man-show, written and performed by The REP's Playwright-in-Residence Siguenza, has played to sold-out theatres across the nation since its original 3-week workshop at The REP in 2010.

"The performance by Herbert Siguenza as Pablo Picasso is a world class tour-de-force that we have long wanted to make into a film," says San Diego REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. "Both artists - Picasso and Siguenza - represent the kind of political/social/boundary smashing artist that we love to feature in our work at San Diego REP. We are thrilled to be able to share this work with the world."

In 2010, Herbert Siguenza had the audacity to write an original play and star as Pablo Picasso, the most influential artist in modern history. The REP hosted a 3-week workshop that quickly became a sensation. Now, having wowed audiences in San Diego, L.A., the Bay Area, Houston, Denver, and more, Siguenza's one-man tour de force returns for a limited time on film, stronger than a bull in a china shop!

Picasso was the first rock-star artist-a ferocious pacifist, obsessive art maker, flamboyantly opinionated philosopher, and self-proclaimed clown-who relished his passionate views about love, death, war, beauty, eternity, and creativity. Siguenza creates a joyful and mesmerizing portrait of the maestro as he dances, sculpts, shares secrets, clowns, draws and impersonates a matador while extensively quoting the father of modern art. With a skill that will amaze you, the actor draws and paints in real time during his performance! Go back to 1957 and spend three days with a genius inside his private studio on the southern coast of France for a weekend you will never forget.

A Weekend with Pablo Picasso is written and performed by Herbert Siguenza. The production is directed by Tim Powell and Todd Salovey, with Sam Woodhouse as Producer. The production team is rounded out by: Chelsea Smith (1st Assistant Director); Catharina Cojulun (1st Assistant Camera); Ashley McFall (Gaffer); Evan Rayder (Grip & Electrician); Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Mixer & Recordist); Anastasia Pautova (Art Director & Costumes/Props); Sammy Moore (Set Design & Art Department Lead); Kate Reynolds (Location Scout); and Kim Heil (Associate Producer).

To ensure the safety of those participating in the production of A Weekend with Pablo Picasso, San Diego REP will follow strict public health guidelines and protocol related to filmmaking during the COVID-19 pandemic. This protocol includes the wearing of masks, social distancing, multiple testing of all participants, repeated sanitation of all materials and more. For the production, Cindy Tran, RN will serve as the Health Safety Supervisor and Sarah Zimmerman as the Health Safety Manager.

