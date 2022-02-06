San Diego Performing Arts League to Hold SAN DIEGO THEATRE WEEK

"No matter where you live in San Diego County you're not far away from an amazing performing arts venue. From hit Broadway musicals, to groundbreaking new works, the goal of Theatre Week is to get you into a seat and provide opportunity to experience our world class arts and culture scene," shares Jay Henslee, president of the nonprofit San Diego Performing Arts League (SDPAL).

SDPAL advocates for performing arts organizations and operates the iconic ArtsTix Ticket Center in Horton Plaza Park, which just celebrated 35 years of serving San Diego residents and visitors. They also manage the popular www.sdartstix.com, San Diego's only nonprofit online ticket service.

For Theatre Week 2022 all tickets offered will cost either $15, $30 or $45 and seats sold are the best seats in the house as of the night of the event. The website www.sandiegotheatreweek.com lists all available performances. Participating groups include La Jolla Playhouse, Broadway San Diego, New Village Arts, San Diego Musical Theatre and many more!

"This is our seventh annual Theatre Week," says Henslee, "and our talented member companies will be offering value priced tickets for their performances. Even companies that are dark that week will have special offers for future performances. You'll just have to buy your tickets by March 13."

"Theatre Week moved to a primarily virtual format in 2021 due to the pandemic, but this enabled audiences from all over the world to participate," shares Jacole Kitchen executive director of SDPAL. "We're excited to welcome back audiences to the theater and share the magic of live performance."

For questions, contact artstix@sdpal.com or call (619) 234-ARTS