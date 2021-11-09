San Diego Performing Arts League Presents Arts Access Weekend Next Month

The San Diego Performing Arts League announces Arts Access Weekend on December 4-5, 2021. This "pay what you will" program will enable patrons to purchase tickets for live theatre, music and dance performances at whatever price they choose. Through grant support from the California Arts Council, SDPAL will subsidize the balance of the ticket prices, to ensure participating arts organizations receive full value.

Tickets must be purchased in person at the ArtsTix ticket center in Horton Plaza Park on November 4 & 5 between the hours of`10 AM - 4 PM. The first 100 patrons will receive a free gift and parking at Horton Plaza garage will be validated.

From Holiday classics, How the Grinch Who Stole Christmas and the Nutracker, to the musical Always, Patsy Cline and an array of comedy, drama and more - there's something for everyone!

Jay Henslee, President of the nonprofit San Diego Performing Arts League (SDPAL) shared "The arts have the power to inspire, educate, challenge and enrich our lives. We need that now more than ever. Arts Access Weekend is about making the arts financially accessible to everyone and providing support for our local arts organizations. We can't wait to be part of welcoming back audiences to the magic of live performing arts!"

The San Diego Performing Arts League advocates for performing arts organizations and operates the iconic ArtsTix Ticket Center in Horton Plaza Park. They also manage the popular www.sdartstix.com, San Diego's only nonprofit online ticket service.

For Arts Access Weekend all tickets offered will be "pay what you will." The website www.sdartstix.com will list featured shows and participating organizations.

"It's been over 20 years since SDPAL offered a pay what you will event," says Henslee, "and what better way to celebrate the return of live performances to San Diego."