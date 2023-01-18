Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator

Melody is a well-known soprano enjoying a thriving career in the recording studio and on the world's leading stages. 

Jan. 18, 2023  

San Diego Opera has announced that Melody Moore has been appointed to the position of Artistic Administrator after a national search. The Artistic Administrator serves as an advisor to the General Director, bringing their knowledge of technique and repertoire to assist the General Director in casting decisions. The position negotiates and issues contracts for the Company's principal artists, directors and conductors, working with them and their managers to meet all needs related to their engagement at San Diego Opera.

While she is joining the administrative side of the opera business, Melody is a well-known soprano enjoying a thriving career in the recording studio and on the world's leading stages. This new opportunity with the Company allows her to head artistic administrative matters while still using her extraordinary voice to continue storytelling in a way that is unique to her. Melody has been seen on the world's leading stages including Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Seattle Opera, and Washington National Opera, to name a few.

"I've known Melody for many years, and she is internationally regarded and highly respected as a gifted artist and communicator. I am so excited to have her wisdom and artistic voice join the team of San Diego Opera," shares David Bennett, San Diego Opera's General Director.

"We are excited to begin working with Melody who not only has an in-depth knowledge of opera and today's performers but has an incredible passion for the craft and development of singers," shares San Diego Opera's Director of Production and Artistic Administration, Joan Foster.

"I am thrilled to be actively combining my love for opera, my knowledge of singing and repertoire and my absolute passion to see quality art being produced by quality people," shares Melody.



