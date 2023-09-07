San Diego Junior Theatre Reveals Lineup For 76th Season, UNSTOPPABLE YOU!

The Sound of Music, October 27 – November 12, 2023

Music by Richard Rodgers | Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II | Book by Howard Lindsay & Russell Crouse | Suggested by the “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp

This beloved classic takes the Junior Theatre stage once again, enchanting audiences with its timeless story and captivating melodies. Set in Austria on the eve of World War II, we follow the journey of Maria, a spirited young woman with a passion for music, who is sent as a governess to the seven von Trapp children. Through her challenges with this broken family, Maria discovers the transformative power of love and music in the face of adversity. One of the most beloved musicals of all time, everyone is guaranteed to enjoy this epic story that brings to life the timeless story of love, courage and the power of music. Directed by SDJT’s new Producing Artistic Director, Joey Price.

Tomás and The Library Lady, January 12 – 21, 2024

Adapted by José Cruz González from the book by Pat Mora

In this inspiring true story, Tomás, a Mexican-American boy and the son of migrant farm workers, meets a caring and inspiring librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. Through her guidance and the magic of storytelling, he discovers a world of knowledge, unlocking his potential and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. The stories enrich the lives of Tomás and his family and instill a love of reading. Adaptaed from the well-loved book, this heartwarming tale celebrates the importance of access to literature and the power of imagination to transcend boundaries. Directed by Maria Patrice Amon. A San Diego Premiere!

Puffs, March 1 – 17, 2024

Written by Matt cox

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too. Set against a backdrop of spells, potions and magical creatures, the play focus is on these underdog, often overlooked and underestimated students whose true strength and courage shine through, proving that bravery comes in all shapes and sizes. Filled with uproarious humor and poignant storytelling, audiences will be delighted at the heartfelt journey of these lovable misfits as they navigate challenges, forge unlikely friendships and discover the true meaning of loyalty and self-worth. Directed by Hunter Brown.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Musical, April 26 – May 12, 2024

Book by Kevin Del Aguila | Music & Lyrics by Michael Mahler & Alan Schmuckler | Based on the Book Series by Jeff Kinney and the 20th Century Fox Films

Greg Heffley is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg… no way. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school. Based on the beloved book, Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to life in this new musical filled with laughter and a relatable tale of growing up. Directed by Elissa Russell. A San Diego Premiere!

Disney’s Finding Nemo, JR, June 28 – July 14, 2024

Music & Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez | Book Adapted by Lindsay Anderson | Music & Orchestrations Adapted and Arranged by Myrna Conn | Based on the 2003 Disney/Pixar film, Finding Nemo written by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson, David Reynolds and Directed by Andrew Stanton

When Marlin, an anxious and overprotective clownfish, learns that his son, Nemo, has been captured, he must face his fears and set off on an epic adventure across the ocean. Along the way, with the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. See this vibrant underwater world come to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure! Directed by Desha Crownover. A JT Premiere!

Mean Girls: High School Version, July 26 – August 11, 2024

Book by Tina Fey | Music by Jeff Richmond | Lyrics by Nell Benjamin | Based on the Paramount Pictures film, Mean Girls

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African Savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her new home…suburban Illinois! In the halls of North Shore High School, Cady unwittingly infiltrates the most popular and cutthroat clique known as “The Plastics.” She rises to the top of the popularity pecking order by taking on the ruthless Regina George and learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Along the way, Cady learns valuable lessons about authenticity, self-acceptance and the importance of treating others with kindness. With an array of catchy songs and vibrant choreography, Mean Girls will have audiences dancing in their seats! A JT Premiere!

All Shows Subject to availability.

The final Saturday performance of each production will be ASL- interpreted. Members of the Deaf community may reach out directly to the box office for optimal seating.

Tickets on sale now for all shows! All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $18 - $20. Discounts available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.