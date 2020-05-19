Shutdown Streaming
San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez & Spreckels Organ Curator Dale Sorenson Host Weekly Concert Webcasts

Since mid-March 2020, when the heart of San Diego's famous Balboa Park was closed to the public, San Diego Civic Organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez and Spreckels Organ Curator Dale Sorenson have been given special access by the City of San Diego to brave the dark emptiness of the Park for the purpose of creating a weekly concert webcast.

Alone in the quiet of the evening, they fill Balboa Park's every desolate corner with the huge musicality that can only be created by the world's largest outdoor musical instrument - The Spreckels Organ.

Each week, the duo records and produces a new webcast directly from the historic Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park. Every Sunday at 2:00 PM Pacific Time, a new concert is released along with an accompanying bilingual live chat with Raúl Prieto Ramírez. Then the video is made available for 48 hours on YouTube to anyone wishing to spend an hour marveling at San Diego's unique instrument at the center of the city's beautiful urban park.

