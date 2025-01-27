SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL to be Presented at San Diego Junior Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, will continue its 77th Season with Sideways Stories from Wayside School, based on the popular Louis Sachar book series of the same name.



Sideways Stories from Wayside School shows us all the wacky adventures that happen at the titular Wayside School. Pigtails come to life! Students are turned into apples! Substitute teachers are… nice?



Directed by SDJT Teaching Artist, Kira Blaskovich, excitement and hilarity awaits in this play that’s 30 stories tall.



Sideways Stories from Wayside School will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from February 28 to March 16, 2025.



JT’s popular Pajama Night is Friday, March 7. Kids attending in their favorite pajamas will get a special gift!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an American Sign Language-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for Sideways Stories... will be Saturday, March 15 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.



Comments