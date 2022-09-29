Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SD Junior Theatre Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in October

The SpongeBob Musical will run from October 28 to November 13, 2022 and is recommended for all ages.

Sep. 29, 2022  

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, opens its 75th Anniversary Season with The SpongeBob Musical!

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

With original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, David Bowie and more, this award-winning musical, based on the beloved animated series, demonstrates how the power of optimism really can save the world!

Junior Theatre welcomes back Jason Blitman, director of last season's hit production The Lightning Thief, to bring the stories of Bikini Bottom's citizens to JT audiences. Joining Jason on this adventure under the sea is JT alum and Frog and Toad choreographer, Emily Shackelford as well as first time JT music director, Eliza Vedar.

The SpongeBob Musical will run from October 28 to November 13, 2022 and is recommended for all ages.

Thanks to a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. For The SpongeBob Musical the ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, November 12 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.


