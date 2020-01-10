SACRA/PROFANA Will Present MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE

The eclectic San Diego vocal performance ensemble SACRA/PROFANA has gained acclaim as a genre-defying ensemble breaking down the barriers between pop, classical, and contemporary music. In that tradition the group presents MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE, a concert that will feature arrangements of socially aware pop music from the 1960s to the present day, as well as choral music that comments on the issues of our times.

MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE

Friday, February 7, 7:00 PM

Waterʼs Edge Faith Community

1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107

Saturday, February 8, 7:00 PM

First Unitarian Universalist Church, San Diego

4190 Front St., San Diego, CA 92103

"'Music as Social Change' is an acknowledgement of the role that music has and continues to play in social movements in American culture," says Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta. "Building on our concerts featuring the music of Prince and Carole King, this concert will feature arrangements and covers of iconic protest songs from the 1940s to the present day, as well as new choral compositions by living composers."

The members of SACRA/PROFANA will stretch out as arrangers and instrumentalists in pop songs including "Imagine," "True Colors," "RESPECT," "Masters of War" and more. The audience will be invited to join in singing a number of classic songs from a number of movements, and then will be invited to get in touch with partner organizations who will have representatives present.

Choral Repertoire:

We the People - Jasper Sussman

America the Beautiful - Shawn Kirchner

Singing for Water - Brent Michael Davids

Sing About It - Moira Smiley

The Fallen (from In Memoriam) - Amy Gordon

Man of Truth - Shawn Kirchner

She Took His Hands - Nicholas Cline

Saguaro - Karen Siegl

Popular Songs:

True Colors - Cyndi Lauper

Masters of War - Bob Dylan

RESPECT - Aretha Franklin

Strange Fruit - Billie Holiday

What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

This Land is Your Land - Woody Guthrie

SACRA/PROFANA's 2020 season continues with:

Looking Up

Sunday, Mar 22, 4:00 PM - St. James By-the-Sea

Moving Forward: How to Go On

Sunday, May 17, 4:00 PM - Christ Lutheran Church, Pacific Beach

All dates, times, and locations subject to change.

TICKETS

Advance Tickets:

Reserved $20-$35

General Admission $10-$25

General Admission (At the Door) $10-$30

Purchase at www.sacraprofana.org or by calling (619) 432-2920





