SACRA/PROFANA Will Present MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE
The eclectic San Diego vocal performance ensemble SACRA/PROFANA has gained acclaim as a genre-defying ensemble breaking down the barriers between pop, classical, and contemporary music. In that tradition the group presents MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE, a concert that will feature arrangements of socially aware pop music from the 1960s to the present day, as well as choral music that comments on the issues of our times.
MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE
Friday, February 7, 7:00 PM
Waterʼs Edge Faith Community
1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107
Saturday, February 8, 7:00 PM
First Unitarian Universalist Church, San Diego
4190 Front St., San Diego, CA 92103
"'Music as Social Change' is an acknowledgement of the role that music has and continues to play in social movements in American culture," says Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta. "Building on our concerts featuring the music of Prince and Carole King, this concert will feature arrangements and covers of iconic protest songs from the 1940s to the present day, as well as new choral compositions by living composers."
The members of SACRA/PROFANA will stretch out as arrangers and instrumentalists in pop songs including "Imagine," "True Colors," "RESPECT," "Masters of War" and more. The audience will be invited to join in singing a number of classic songs from a number of movements, and then will be invited to get in touch with partner organizations who will have representatives present.
Choral Repertoire:
We the People - Jasper Sussman
America the Beautiful - Shawn Kirchner
Singing for Water - Brent Michael Davids
Sing About It - Moira Smiley
The Fallen (from In Memoriam) - Amy Gordon
Man of Truth - Shawn Kirchner
She Took His Hands - Nicholas Cline
Saguaro - Karen Siegl
Popular Songs:
True Colors - Cyndi Lauper
Masters of War - Bob Dylan
RESPECT - Aretha Franklin
Strange Fruit - Billie Holiday
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
This Land is Your Land - Woody Guthrie
SACRA/PROFANA's 2020 season continues with:
Looking Up
Sunday, Mar 22, 4:00 PM - St. James By-the-Sea
Moving Forward: How to Go On
Sunday, May 17, 4:00 PM - Christ Lutheran Church, Pacific Beach
All dates, times, and locations subject to change.
TICKETS
Advance Tickets:
Reserved $20-$35
General Admission $10-$25
General Admission (At the Door) $10-$30
Purchase at www.sacraprofana.org or by calling (619) 432-2920