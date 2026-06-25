Review: THE RISE & FALL OF LITTLE VOICE at Backyard Renaissance

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Backyard Renaissance Theatre's San Diego premiere of Jim Cartwright's “The Rise and Fall of Little Voice” is a curious blend of broad comedy and intimate drama. Anthony Methvin's production is elevated by a remarkable cast that finds genuine humanity beneath the script's extremes.

The story follows the painfully shy "Little Voice" (Megan Carmitchel), a young woman who escapes the chaos of her dysfunctional home by listening to her late father's record collection. When her boisterous, alcoholic mother, Mari (Jessica John), and her opportunistic boyfriend, Ray Say (Francis Gercke), discover LV's uncanny ability to channel legendary singers, they see dollar signs where others might see vulnerability.

Megan Carmitchel delivers a stunning performance that is far more than a series of celebrity impressions. Her portrayals of icons like Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe, Billie Holiday, and Julie Andrews capture not just recognizable voices but the emotional phrasing and spirit of each performer. It was no surprise when she received a mid-show standing ovation in the second act. Just as impressive are the quiet moments between the songs, where Carmitchel conveys LV's anxiety, loneliness, and longing with heartbreaking restraint.

Jessica John throws herself wholeheartedly into the role of Mari, embracing the character's drunken volatility with fearless physical comedy while never completely losing sight of the sadness underneath. Francis Gercke is in top form as the sleezy promoter Ray Say. Rather than playing him as a one-note con man, Gercke gives Ray an almost disarming tenderness when he speaks with LV about her father and the music they both loved. For a brief moment, it genuinely feels as though Ray cares about her before subtly steering the conversation toward performing. That carefully layered manipulation makes the character and his eventual exploitation of LV all the more effective.

Megan Carmitchel and Francis Gercke in Backyard Renaissance Theatre’s “The Rise & Fall of Little Voice.”

Photo Credit: Michael Makie

As Billy, Layth Haddad provides the production's emotional heart. His sweet, understated chemistry with LV gives audiences something to root for as two lonely souls slowly discover someone who truly sees them. While Teri Brown is Mari's sweet and loyal friend, Sadie.

Methvin keeps the shifting tones moving smoothly, balancing the larger-than-life comedy with quieter emotional moments. Yi-Chien Lee's split-level scenic design beautifully reinforces the divide between the noisy, chaotic world below and LV's sanctuary upstairs. Lighting by Curtis Mueller, sound design by Ted Leib, and technical direction by Chad Ryan help create a world where failing electrical systems and emotional instability go hand in hand. Taylor Peckham's musical direction ensures the iconic songs feel magical without overwhelming the intimate production.

Megan Carmitchel as Little Voice in in Backyard Renaissance Theatre’s “The Rise & Fall of Little Voice.”

Photo Credit: Michael Makie

Backyard Renaissance's “The Rise and Fall of Little Voice” is powered by exceptional performances—especially Carmitchel's unforgettable turn—and thoughtful direction that finds the play's emotional core. Even if the story itself isn't always compelling, the talent onstage certainly is.

How To Get Tickets

“The Rise and Fall of Little Voice” by Backyard Renaissance runs through July 3 at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center. For ticket and showtime information, go to backyardrenaissance.com

Photo Credit: Michael Makie

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