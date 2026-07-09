Spotlight: THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse
The next power-pop musical from SD’s renowned theatre.
All Families Have A Story. Some Have Enough for A Whole Album. Introducing the next powerful, uplifting world-premiere musical from La Jolla Playhouse.
Singer-songwriter Mia Bing has been hustling for years and is on the cusp of breaking through in the music industry. Just as she receives the call that could change her career, she's pulled back to her childhood home...
In 2017, MILCK and AG's "Quiet" became a viral sensation around the world as an anthem of the Women's March. That same spirit inspired them and acclaimed playwright Sam Chanse to draw on each of their personal stories to create The Family Album, a humorous and poignant original musical about finding your voice and using it for change.
Commissioned by La Jolla Playhouse, The Family Album features a soulful power-pop score by MILCK and AG (two-time Tony Award nominee for The Lost Boys). Director Jess McLeod is known for work that blends emotional intimacy with expansive visual storytelling. This new musical will hit you right in the heart.
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