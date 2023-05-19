Review: THE CHRONICLES OF KALKI at MOXIE Theatre

THE CHRONICLES OF KALKI making its San Diego premiere through June 4th at MOXIE Theatre is a comic book-inspired tale of two friends who are figuring out who they are, navigating school, and possibly may have manifested the return of a god set on returning the cosmic order of good and evil through any means necessary. At least they paid attention in religious studies class, right?

Written by Aditi Brennan Kapil, the play opens in a police interrogation room where the cop (Javier Guerrero) is trying to get some answers about a girl who has gone missing named Kalki. Told in flashbacks as her friends whom she nicknamed "Meat (Kailey Agpaoa) and "Betty" (Mikaela Rae Macias) alternately answer and evade his questions, the play is revealed layer by fleeting layer.

Kalki (Farah Dinga) arrives one rainy day in the middle of a religious studies class, just in time to see the lesson about Hinduism come and go by in a flash. Initially startled by her abrupt appearance, soon the girls are intrigued by Kalki's aggressive and divisive behavior. She doesn't behave as others want her to, and her confidence is alluring to these two on-and-off-again friends who clearly are struggling to find themselves and fit in.

The friendship moves quickly and varies from benign with Kalki introducing them to Bollywood movies, and quickly escalates to committing a petty crime at a convenience store and attending a college party. But a week after she appeared, Kalki has now disappeared just after a young man has been attacked, and that is what Guerrero's cop is investigating.

Is Kalki a missing person, a runaway assailant, both, or neither?

Dinga as Kalki is full of attitude, sharp edges, and a predatory prowl. In true comic book hero/villain fashion, she is bigger and more boldly colored in comparison to the other characters. Both Macias and Agpaoa bring a tumultuous mix of vulnerability and bravado to their characters. Guerrero's cop tries to befriend and engage the girls but as their answers continue to get more ludicrous and confusing, he starts questioning whether any of this is even true.

Directed by Desireé Clarke Miller the play explores friendship, identity, empowerment, mistakes, and retribution. There is power in fearlessness, but there is also the potential for destruction - yours or someone else's.

The scenic design by Divya Murthy Kumar sets the stage with a few set pieces and quick scenic divisions drawn by colorful glowing ropes. It evokes a comic book feel as each scene is revealed in a panel, and is supported by Maile Varian lighting design. Sound Design by Eliza Vedar sets the rainy exterior and the costumes by Danita Lee finish painting the picture.

MOXIE Theatre has a program to allow people to sponsor students to attend the play, for many this would be their first time seeing live theatre. The night I was there was a night with a full class of teenagers in attendance and their reactions to the play were delightful and in my opinion, enhanced the entire experience.

MOXIE has also partnered with Mysterious Galaxy (one of my favorite independent bookstores in San Diego) and Little Fish Comic Book Studio, so you can continue your comic book or comic book-inspired entertainment journey once the show is over.

THE CHRONICLES OF KALKI may not be for everyone but it does hold one uncertain truth - there is nothing as powerful as a teenage girl.

How To Get Tickets

THE CHRONICLES OF KALKI is playing through June 4th at MOXIE Theatre. For tickets, showtime, or student ticket sponsorship information go to www.moxietheatre.com

Photo Credit: Mikaela Rae Macias (left), Farah Dinga and Kailey Agpaoa THE CHRONICLES OF KALKI Courtesy of Daren Scott