Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre

Playing through October 29th

By: Oct. 05, 2023

They’re creepy, they’re kooky, they’re even a little bit spooky - it's THE ADDAMS FAMILY and they’re at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th.  This musical inspired by the popular comic strip, television show, and movies is filled with music, and dancing and is a perfect seasonal treat -  a little silly, a little spicy, and a little scary.  

The Addams family in this story are still glamorous and a bit ghoulish and the ancient ancestors have been called from their graves to help the family celebrate being an Addams, but find themselves stuck in this realm as the family deals with an unexpected plot twist.  Wednesday (Lena Ceja) is grown up and has a secret boyfriend turned fiancé named Lucas (Carson Inouye).  Wednesday has asked her father Gomez (Mauricio Mendoza) to do the only thing that has ever given him pause, he must keep this secret from his beloved wife Morticia (Erica Marie Weisz).  

Lucas and his parents Alice (Alexis Zimmerman) and Mal Beineke (Ryan Fahey) are coming over for dinner and all Wednesday wants is one normal night for everyone to get to know one another before they break the news.  Unfortunately, keeping this secret may break Gomez since this is the only torture he’s ever experienced that he didn’t love. As the night goes on, and the Beinekes arrive, plans go sideways, secrets are revealed and one has to wonder if a (un)happily ever after is in the cards.

Directed by Carlos Mendoza the musical starts with the high-spirited ensemble number “When You’re An Addams” and the show maintains that zany energy it all the way through. While the show is a new twist on the Addams clan, there is a mix of the broad comic influence from the original John Astin led tv show to the expanded Latin heritage of the characters from the 90s films and beyond.  Spanish is spoken in moments of heated emotion (from passion to despair), and Gomez feels authentically Latin and most importantly this does not come off as an affectation or a character accessory slipped on as it has in previous productions of this show.

Choreography by Aaron Pomeroy makes great use of the ensemble as a whole and specifically highlights the performer's individual dance talents throughout the show.  Music Direction by Richard Dueñez Morrison ensured that everyone was in sync with the music, which is performed to a recorded score.

Mendoza as Gomez is charming, funny, and distraught over the course of the night as he juggles keeping the two women in his life happy.  Weisz as Morticia is beautifully cool and composed, with moments to show off her singing voice as well as her comedic timing.  

A.J. Gange as Pugsley has a good voice and is a fun prankster as Pugsley who is worried his sister will forget about him if she leaves.  Ryan Burtanog's Uncle Fester is sweet and acts as part narrator, part instigator with the ancestors, and believes in love, but prefers his own love to be thousands of miles away.

Ceja as Wednesday has wonderful vocal control and an impressive balance of humor and expression while staying as straight-faced as possible.  Inouye as Lucas is quirky and endearing as the more square suitor who may just have an Addams-like love of the macabre lurking just underneath the surface.  Their second-act duet “Crazier Than You” is a a fun number and lets them both vocally shine.

What about the more traditional couple, Alice and Mal Beineke?  They may look more “tv traditional” but as the night progresses the audience finds out that they have their secrets as well.  Zimmerman has a standout number in “Waiting” as she vocalizes her most suppressed thoughts, while Fahey is delightfully uptight as Mal who cannot figure out what madness has overtaken his family.

Debbie NiCastro as Grandma,, and Jackson Marcy as Lurch complete the Addams family on this mortal coil, and the ensemble is populated by many returned ancestors played by Laura Bueno, Christine Gillilan, Darrand Hall, Carissa Hamann, Katey Konderik-Oducayen, Sarah Pierce, Luis Sherlinee, Nick Siljander, Jaxon Smith, and Eli Wood.

The set design by Mathys Herbert works really well on the stage, evoking the feeling of the iconic mansion, while also allowing room for the full ensemble to perform on stage.  Lighting by Michelle Miles, and sound design by Brandon Boomiza complete the atmospheric setting while the costume design by Chong Mi Land, with wigs and hair design by Monique Hanson come together to create striking looks that are both familiar and new for this story.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is a clear audience favorite judging by the enthusiastic cheering and snapping along to the classic theme song as the show opened.  If you love this family and their hijinks this may be a show you don’t want to miss.

How To Get Tickets

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th.  For ticket and show time information go to www.sdmt.org 

Photo credit:  Heather Longfellow



