Interview: Marti Gobel of STEW at Scripps Ranch Theatre And Common Ground Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Food and family are two pivotal influences on a person, and in “Stew” a joint production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Common Ground Theatre the show follows one family before an event. Like in a recipe, each family member can help or hinder the final outcome, and if family secrets are allowed to simmer for too long they may finally boil over. “Stew” is playing through April 21st.

Marti Goble plays Mama in the show, the matriarch who is valiantly trying to make a stew for an anniversary, but finds that having family in the kitchen makes that more complicated than helpful.

“I play “Mama”, the matriarch of the family. I would describe this show as a universal tale of family, loss, forgiveness, and love told through the very specific lens of one African American family of women.”

It was that focus on the script, along with her own love for cooking, that made this show feel relatable and a story that Marti wanted to help bring to the stage.

“I love the script! The characters are so well written that they guide the actresses to a palpable and emotional presentation of these women. I too, like “Mama”, love to cook for people, and to watch this stew being made with family is a communal experience we can all appreciate…. The incorporation of Shakespeare's Richard the Third is brilliant and speaks to the holding power of his themes and words in contemporary society.”

As the show progresses, audiences will see things that seem universal to all families. Love and laughter, rising tensions and debates, and how keeping secrets (whether it be a recipe or a beyond) can become a problem. Marti says that the audience will leave with a lot to talk about once the show has ended.

“Patrons can expect to laugh. Hopefully, they will be moved, as well. The ending is pretty special. So, that walk to the car will most likely generate conversation revolving around defining exactly what the ending was. I look forward to hearing about what conclusions audiences come up with.”

Since no family gathering is complete without a favorite dish, we had to know, what dishes instantly remind Marti of her own family gatherings?

“Collard Greens and Peach Cobbler!”

How To Get Tickets

“Stew” is now playing at Scripps Ranch Theatre in a co-production with Common Ground Theatre through April 21st. For ticket and show times go to scrippsranchtheatre.org/showtickets

Photo Credit; Headshot Bernadette Trucco, show photos Ken Jaques