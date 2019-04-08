Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of LIFE AFTER at Old Globe?

LIFE AFTER opened at The Old Globe in San Diego on March 29 and is running through April 28, 2019.

Grieving the recent loss of her famous father, 16-year-old Alice begins to question the events surrounding his death and sets out to uncover what really happened on the night that changed her family forever. Britta Johnson's Life After is a bittersweet, witty, and life-affirming new musical that explores the mess and beauty of loss and love. Through the vivid imagination of a young woman looking for the facts, we find a more complicated truth instead. The Old Globe's Barry Edelstein directs the American premiere of this rapturously beautiful and stirring new musical from a composer the Toronto Star calls "a startlingly talented emerging voice." BroadwayWorld dubs Life After "musical theatre perfection...exquisite from start to finish."

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.theoldglobe.org/press-room/2018-2019-season/life-after/

Let's see what the critics have to say...

E.H. Reiter, BroadwayWorld: LIFE AFTER is a gorgeous piece of theatre that is emotionally resonant dealing with themes accessible to everyone; family relationships, love, grief, friendship, and the desire for answers while accepting that some things are truly unknown.

James Hebert, San Diego Union Tribune: The supporting cast is superb, with Livvy Marcus earning particularly big laughs as Alice's sweetly awkward pal Hannah. Maltby is deliciously deadpan as the militantly vegan older sister, who had a distant relationship with Frank; Parris has a soaring vocal on the forceful lament "Wallpaper"; Dan'yelle Williamson is appealing and ebullient as Alice's admiring teacher, Ms. Hopkins.

