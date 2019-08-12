Review Roundup: 33 1/3 HOUSE OF DREAMS at San Diego Repertory Theatre

San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere musical 33 1/3 - House of Dreams. Written by local San Diegans Jonathan Rosenberg and Brad Ross, with additional contributions by Steve Gunderson and Javier Velasco, the debut production chronicles the success of Gold Star Recording Studios through the history of rock 'n' roll.

The production will feature direction and choreography by Javier Velasco with musical direction and arrangements by Steve Gunderson. 33 1/3 - House of Dreams will run August 1 - 25, 2019, at San Diego REP's Lyceum Stage Theatre, with previews August 1 - 6, and opening on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to 33 1/3 - House of Dreams are on sale now. Tickets range from $25.00 to $72.00 and will be available for purchase in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling 619-544-1000, or online at sdrep.org. Prices subject to change.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Pat Launer, Times of San Diego : Sean Fanning's studio set morphs easily for scene changes; the lighting (Philippe Bergman) and sound (Matt Lescault-Wood) add color and depth. This is a huge undertaking for the creators and for the Rep, which clearly has a hit on its hands. If the show goes forward - and it certainly should! - the personnel will have to be pared down considerably. So enjoy "33 1/3" while it's here in its expansive form. This production is so entertaining and effervescent that it's positively irresistible - at any age.

Pam Kragen, San Diego Union Tribune : Some sections of the Gold Star story are told with care and clarity, like how Gold developed his famous echo chambers and what made Gold Studios so special. But there are other plot points that seem rushed or missing, particularly in the second act. What happened to Gold after his heart attack? And what did Ross do after the studio closed? The script also has a number of corny puns and one-liners that could go, as well as some musical theater cliches, like the "In Crowd" mop-as-mikestand choreography sung by the show's versatile supporting cast members Michael Parrot, Christine Hewitt and Ron Christopher Jones.

Mimi Pollack, San Diego Jewish World : This play has so much going for it. The performers are multi-talented, singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments. Velasco does a fine job as the director and choreographer. The actors who play Ross, Gold, and their wives are all excellent, especially Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as Stan Ross. He really makes him come alive. Other standouts include Paul Chairez as Richie Valens, and Dave Rivas who does a hilarious William Shatner. Finally, there is that music. It is fun to see the actors portraying different music makers, such as Phil Spector, Sonny and Cher, and Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys, etc. In fact, the whole play makes for a very enjoyable evening. Stan Ross and Dave Gold would be proud.

