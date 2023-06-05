Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre

Playing through June 25th

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre

HEAD OVER HEELS now playing at Diversionary Theatre is a zippy, pop culture, pop song, technicolor crowd pleaser celebrating the music of the Go-Go’s.  HEAD OVER HEELS is playing through June 25th.

One wouldn’t think that the plot match to pop-rock music of the Go’Go’s would be a riff on the 16th-century pastoral prose poem The Arcadia by Sir Phillip Sidney that follows a Greek story and mythological model - but somehow this unexpected mash-up is a perfect combination.

Opening in the kingdom of Arcadia, King Basilius (Scott Ripley) is being told he has to visit and heed the words of the oracle Pythio (Faith Carrion) in order to keep Arcadia’s famed “beat” and the kingdom thriving.  He and his viceroy Dametas (Berto Fernández) visit and upset by what the oracle has to say, Basilius orders Dametas to keep everything they just heard from everyone. 

Basilius has decided that the best way to handle this is to deceive his family and the entire kingdom by taking them on a journey.  Because what family issues haven’t been improved by an unnecessary road trip?

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre

Queen Gynecia (Amanda Naughton) knows her husband is hiding something, but is also preoccupied with finding her oldest daughter, the renowned beauty Pamela (Gerilyn Brault) an acceptable suitor. Pamela and her handmaiden Mopsa (Lauren King Thompson) are at odds, while Mopsa’s father Dametas is running around trying to keep any of the Oracle's prophecies from happening.

 Meanwhile, the youngest daughter Philocela (Adelaida Martinez) is in love with her childhood friend Musidorous (Joey Kirkpatrick), but her parents refuse his suit since he is a lowly shepherd. With the help of the Oracle, the shepherd dresses as a woman so he can still find a way to be close to his love.

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre

The story is sweet, silly, and hits Shakespearian levels of cross-dressing comedy craziness in all the best ways.  I’ve seen the show before and this story can get confusing very quickly as the pace picks up. Thanks to the focused direction of Matt M. Morrow and Stephen Brotebeck the story is crystal clear and full of whimsy, heart, and charm.

The entire cast is excellent, which includes the ensemble of  Alyssa “Ajay” Junious, Sutheshna Mani, and Kevin Phan, and working together they all make this show soar with tongue firmly in cheek.

Brault is a standout as the “perfect” Pamela as she blissfully preens in “Beautiful”, and offers excellent comedic delivery as the narcissistic character learns some life lessons or fights with Thompson’s Mopsa who is an equally fierce counterpoint to Pamela.

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre

Martinez as the people-pleasing princess Philoclea has a sweet quality to her vocals that would fit any Disney princess.  Kirkpatrick is very funny as the awkwardly adoring swain, who has inadvertently found that in their disguise they have to fend off the advances of both the King and Queen. 

The choreography by Katie Banville is high energy and fun, and the scenic design by Justin Humphres is an explosion of the 80’s, with neon and black light being used in fun ways along with the lighting design by Joel Britt.  Costumes by Elisa Benzoni mixes the giddy 80’s with the corsets of the Elizabethan era, and there are some fun pop culture nods as well.  Wigs by Peter Herman are always great, but he has outdone himself with the headpiece for Berault’s Pamela.

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Diversionary Theatre

The band led by Patrick Marion includes Jim Mooney and Michael Reyes on guitars, PJ Bovee on the bass, and Nobuko Kemmotsu on drums keep the music rocking and never miss a beat.

HEAD OVER HEELS is a musical utopia where everyone lives their truth, follows their bliss, and twinkles with irrepressible musical mischief.

How To Get Tickets

HEAD OVER HEELS is playing at the Diversionary Theatre through June 25th.  For ticket and show time information go to www.diversionarytheatre.org 

Photo Credit: The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS, by Simpatika 




Recommended For You