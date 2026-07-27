Review: Capes, Couture, and Comic Book Dreams- The Her Universe Fashion Show

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Returning to San Diego Comic-Con for its 12th year, the annual celebration of fandom and fashion once again transformed the Manchester Grand Hyatt Harbor Ballroom into a theatrical, immersive experience rather than a traditional runway presentation. Inspired by the worlds of DC Comics, twenty designers debuted original couture creations celebrating iconic heroes and villains; the production elevated the evening into one of Comic-Con's most entertaining live events.

Rather than isolating the models on a distant catwalk, twin catwalks stretched through the packed ballroom, placing fans inches away from every swirl of fabric, sculpted silhouette, and meticulously crafted detail for up-close appreciation. Instead of simply watching a show, attendees found themselves immersed in it, allowing for a detailed look at each creation.

If superheroes know anything, it's the power of a good cape, and the evening embraced that philosophy from the very beginning.

Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein opened the show in dramatic fashion, literally beginning as a blank canvas before artists transformed her live on stage into a stunning DC-inspired couture creation. Throughout the evening, she continued unveiling new looks, each more striking than the last. Broadway star Michael James Scott matched her theatrical energy with multiple costume changes of his own, dazzling the audience with bold superhero-inspired ensembles, including Green Lantern-inspired looks, Batman influences, and magnificent sculptural capes that seemed to command the runway as much as the performers wearing them.

Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott

Photo Credit; Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock for Hot Topic

Scott also brought Broadway to Comic-Con with electrifying performances of Bonnie Tyler's Holding Out for a Hero and his original song Brighter.

This year's group of finalists reflected both fresh perspectives and seasoned veterans. The field was evenly divided between ten first-time participants and ten returning designers. Making their Her Universe Fashion Show debut were Aibrean Glaister (Toronto, Ontario), Ayana Martin (Maitland, Florida), Brooke Young (Anaheim, California), Eden Hite-Ruecker (Encinitas, California), Gina Iwata (Sacramento, California), Jax Foss (Springfield, Pennsylvania), Lisa Truong (Corona, California), Maggie Walker (Clovis, California), Marlena Dougherty (Valley Stream, New York), and Ramon Sosongco (Riverside, California). Returning to the runway were Cat Gravereaux, Christine Geiger, Jen Wolff, Katherine Everything, Katie Strube, Mandy McLean Couch, Paige Campbell, Ren Wilkinson, Sean Quinn, and Terence Johnson, each bringing previous Her Universe Fashion Show experience back to the competition. The mix of newcomers eager to make their mark alongside returning designers refining their craft created a strong and diverse range of work, showcasing just how deep the well of creativity within fandom has become.

The competition itself demonstrated why the Her Universe Fashion Show has become a launching pad for emerging designers. This year's challenge asked contestants to create couture inspired exclusively by DC's legendary characters, resulting in garments that balanced recognizable iconography with original artistic vision. Rather than reproducing costumes from comics or film, the designers interpreted familiar mythology through the language of high fashion, producing looks that were imaginative, technically ambitious, and unmistakably personal.

The show started in the lobby, which featured immersive DC-themed photo opportunities, displays highlighting previous Her Universe designers, and perhaps the convention's most irresistible attraction: Krypto's Corner. In partnership with Paws of Coronado, Best Friends Animal Society, the Humane Society, and Milk-Bone, adoptable puppies greeted attendees in a heartwarming tribute to Superman's loyal companion, reminding attendees that heroes can come on four legs as well as two.

Judging those creations was no easy task. The panel featured Variety Senior Editor Marc Malkin, BoxLunch and Her Universe Fashion Design Director Symantha Perrera, DC Studios Showcase host Frankey Smith, and 2025 winners Lynleigh Sato and Caitlin Beards, whose firsthand experience as competitors brought valuable perspective to the deliberations.

Ashley Eckstein. Lauren “Ren” Wilkinson - The Beast Within, Inspired by The Beast. Sean Quinn - Jokes on You, Inspired by Harley Quinn. Michael James Scott

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock for Hot Topic

When the final votes were counted, Sean Quinn of Santa Clarita earned the Judges' Winner title with Jokes on You, while Ren Wilkinson of Midlothian, Virginia captured the Audience Award with The Beast Within. Throughout the remainder of the convention, fans also made history by selecting Maggie Walker's Starfire and Stardust as the inaugural Fan Spotlight Award, extending the celebration beyond the runway itself and onto the convention floor where attendees could vote at the Her Universe location.

Maggie Walker's Starfire and Stardust winner of the inaugural Fan Spotlight Award

Photo Credit: John Salangsang / Shutterstock for Hot Topic

The show's technical presentation deserves as much praise as the garments themselves. Dynamic lighting, oversized motion graphics, and cinematic projections created an ever-changing comic book landscape, while tightly choreographed transitions kept the nearly two-hour event moving with remarkable energy. Rather than serving merely as a backdrop, every technical element worked in concert to enhance the storytelling behind each designer's work.

At the Her Universe Fashion Show, the couture may be the centerpiece, but it is the collaboration between designers, performers, musicians, technicians, and production artists that transforms the event into something far greater than a fashion competition. It is a reminder that Comic-Con isn't just a place to celebrate beloved characters—it's a stage where creativity takes center stage, and reminds us that capes are more than flowing fabric—they're symbols of courage, identity, and possibility. For one unforgettable Comic-Con evening, those capes swept across the runway, and every person in the room was invited to believe that anyone can be a hero.

For all things Her Universe, you can follow them on social media (@heruniverse on IG, X, Facebook, and @officialheruniverse on TikTok.

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