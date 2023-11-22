Review: EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW at The Old Globe

“Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show” is back at The Old Globe, bringing laughter and holiday celebration through December 24th. If you are someone who enjoys it when those pranky spirits from “Nightmare Before Christmas” take over the Haunted Mansion, or the zany comedy of“The Muppet Christmas Carol,” then this fast-paced, funny, and lovingly irreverent show may be a perfect holiday fit.

This version of the Dickens classic tale turns the story on its head with whimsy, creativity, and a love of the source material but without all that angst. It’s a love that the audience seemed eager to give as well, applauding when the lights went down to start the show, and eager participation and laughter throughout.

The piece is tailored to San Diego with some jokes about the weather local sports teams, neighboring cities, and local landmarks. Scrooge is now a money lender who has come into town and helped fund a magical place called Balboa Park for the 1915 Panama–California Exposition.

Now, years later he is counting his money in a location where there will be a theatre (“Who would want a theatre in their town?” he wonders) and the ghosts of his Past, Present, and Future are coming to visit. They probably heard how nice the winter weather is here from our more famous San Diego specters at the Whaley House, and Kate Morgan at the Hotel Del Coronado.

This cast seems to have an extra special comedic spark and playfulness while performing which made it all the more enjoyable to watch. Christopher Sieber leads the cast as Ebenezer Scrooge, along with the versatile and talented Josh Breckenridge, Dan Rosales, Cathryn Wake, and Jacque Wilke who all play the rest of the characters.

Sieber’s Scrooge is a curmudgeon, but he’s not dour as he can often be portrayed in other adaptions. His Scrooge is the only rational-minded person surrounded by a town full of frivolous, holiday-crazy people. It’s not that he finds all fun unreasonable; just the fun of anything that costs him money, and time, annoys him, or makes him interact with people when he doesn’t want to do so.

Everyone is excellent and each gets a standout moment. The Saint Sisters, Prudence (Cathryn Wake) and Gertrude (Jacque Wilke - great to see her on the SD stage again!) came looking for a donation from Scrooge, and while they didn’t leave with any money they did exit to very enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Josh Breckenridge also earned exit applause and cheering for his Marley, who has the flexibility to allow for some ghoulish movement and positions when angrily confronting Scrooge.

Dan Rosales brings Tiny Tim and his optimism to life, and also captures the moment that Scrooge’s heart is broken by his love, and you can see him start to become hardened by the man everyone knows - both moments greeted by “Awws” of cuteness and sympathy from the audience respectively.

This quick one-act is a well-oiled comedy machine, and if you didn’t know that it was scripted by Steve Rosen and Gordon Greenberg (who also directed the show) it would almost have a madcap, improvised feel.

The versatile scenic design by Adam Koch and costumes by David Israel Reynoso allow rapid character and location changes and all add to the sense of joyful play in telling this story. The lighting design by Amanda Zieve and Sound design by Bart Fasbender works well to establish the atmosphere of the rapidly changing locations.

“Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show” is a perfect holiday pick-me-up and will have theatre fans of all ages singing and laughing along with them.

How To Get Tickets

You can see Christopher Seiber and the cast of “Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show” at The Old Globe through December 24th. For ticket and showtime information go to www.theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II