Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances

Come to the CABARET, playing through October 8th

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Joe Iconis Is Bringing Hunter S. Thompson's Story to the Stage in a World P Photo 1 Interview: Joe Iconis Talks Hunter S. Thompson Musical World Premiere
Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Pla Photo 2 Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances Photo 3 Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances
Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego Photo 4 Tyler Tafolla to Premiere New Dance-Centered Musical DANCELAND in San Diego

Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances

As promised in the opening of CABARET, which is now playing at The Old Globe through October 8th, “In here life is beautiful” and that is certainly true. This CABARET sparkles and shines with sequins and striking performances that bring a new interpretation to the classic musical.

It is 1931 at the Kit Kat Club, and the Emcee (Lincoln Clauss) welcomes the audience to the club with the instruction to “leave your troubles outside.”  He offers a distraction from life's disappointments and worries by introducing a bevy of talented club performers.  Everything in this production is a shiny decadent distraction; the dancers are in beautiful sequined costumes by Alejo Vietti, all of which share the elegant lines and patterns of the gorgeous art deco-inspired sets by Tijana Bjelajac.  All is illuminated by Cory Pattak and Paul Vaillancourt’s beautiful lighting that both allows the performers to shine and lends hints of the darkness and menace that lurks just behind.

Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances
Lincoln Clauss as Emcee in CABARET.  Photo by Jim Cox.

American aspiring novelist Cliff (Alan Chandler) has come to Berlin to get inspired and write his novel.  On the train he meets helpful and friendly Ernst (Alex Gibson) who suggests a place for him to stay, and more importantly, the Kit Kat Club as a place to go have some fun.  There Cliff meets Sally Bowles (Joanna A. Jones), a chanteuse who is stymied not by her talent but instead by her skin color.  

Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances
Joanna A. Jones as Sally Bowles and Alan Chandler as Clifford Bradshaw
in CABARET. Photo by Jim Cox.

When Sally finds herself without a home, talks her way into Cliff’s apartment, much to the disapproval of his landlady Fräulein Schneider (Kelly Lester).  She’s trying to run a respectable place and has already sanctioned another tenant Fräulein Kost (Abby Church) for being unmarried and having many "guests" coming and going from her unit. 

The production luxuriates in the glitz and glamour, while never letting you forget the grit and grim just under the surface.  As Sally and Cliff’s relationship progresses, so does the sweet romance between Fräulein Schneider and fruit shop owner Herr Schultz (Bruce Sabath).  Unfortunately, love is in the air but so is the undercurrent of menace, as the Emcee and the dancers lurk like malevolent shadows all around.

Clauss is wonderful as the playful, charming, and slightly sinister Emcee.  His interactions with the audience, specifically calling out one person by name at my performance, were delightful and engaging.  Jones as Sally has a silky and smoky voice, and her performance of “Maybe This Time” had the four people next to me in tears by the end.

Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances
Bruce Sabath as Herr Schultz and Kelly Lester as Fräulein Schneider in CABARET
Photo by Jim Cox.

Lester and Sabath as ill-fated lovers Fräulein Schneider and Herr Schultz are the heart of this show, with a tender love story that forces some hard choices.  Lester's performance of “What Would You So?” is full of regret and a strong sense of self-preservation.

Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the choreography is striking with a mix of the choreography expected from this show mixed with elements of dances from the time period.  The "Money Song” not only has fantastic choreography but is used to further show Cliff’s journey as he starts making mysterious trips to smuggle things in for his friend Ernst.  The costumes and the staging also seem like a nod to the classic musical 42nd Street which is also set in the 1930’s.  

This show also benefits from the excellent fight direction and the intimacy staging by Angela Steiner.

Even the orchestra is beautiful!”  Robert Meffe is a triple threat here as the tuxedo-clad musical director, conductor, and accordionist.  Led by Meffe, and tucked into the corner of the second story is the live orchestra who, along with the sound design by Haley Parcher bring the John Kander and Fred Ebb score brightly to life and full of character.  

Soon all the glitter cannot hide the turning of the tides as friends become foes, and love proves it may not be enough to survive. Cleverly, as the story progresses, the lighting and the set become transparent and it becomes clear that the bubble of the nightclub is not isolated from the political unrest and escalating tensions happening around it. 

“Put down the knitting, the book, and the broom” and head to the CABARET. 

How To Get Tickets

 CABARET is playing at The Old Globe through October 8th.  For ticket and show time information go to www.theoldglobe.org 

Photo Credit: The cast of CABARET - photo by Jim Cox.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
FAT HAM, RIDE, and More Set For the Old Globes 2024 Season Photo
FAT HAM, RIDE, and More Set For the Old Globe's 2024 Season

The Old Globe has announced its 2024 Season with a lineup of premieres and new adaptations. Learn more about the productions in the upcoming season here!

2
Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances Photo
Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances

As promised in the opening of CABARET, now playing at The Old Globe through October 8th, “In here life is beautiful” and that is certainly true. This CABARET sparkles and shines with sequins and striking performances that bring a new interpretation to the classic musical.

3
San Diego Junior Theatre Reveals Lineup For 76th Season, UNSTOPPABLE YOU! Photo
San Diego Junior Theatre Reveals Lineup For 76th Season, UNSTOPPABLE YOU!

San Diego Junior Theatre has announced its 76th Season, “Unstoppable You!” Learn more about the full lineup of performances here!

4
Diversionary Theatre Reveals Cast and Creatives For DRAGON MAMA Photo
Diversionary Theatre Reveals Cast and Creatives For DRAGON MAMA

Diversionary Theatre announces the cast and creative team for its production of Dragon Mama by Sara Porkalob, directed by Andrew Russell.  Dragon Mama will run September 14 through October 8 on Diversionary Theatre’s mainstage at their home in University Heights.  

From This Author - ErinMarie Reiter

ErinMarie Reiter is a San Diego native and has been involved in theater since she was young, working both on stage and behind the scenes. Having studied musical and children’s theatre ErinMarie ... (read more about this author)

Review: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking PerformancesReview: CABARET at The Old Globe Sparkles with Sequins And Striking Performances
Review: BEETLEJUICE at San Diego Civic TheatreReview: BEETLEJUICE at San Diego Civic Theatre
Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old GlobeReview: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR At The Old Globe
Review: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the StageReview: Cygnet Theatre Brings a Charismatic and High Flying EVITA to the Stage

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRAGON MAMA
Diversionary Theatre (9/14-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike
Lamplighters Theatre (8/25-9/17)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!: Life Lessons from Dreaming Big
Broadway Theater (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You