Rescheduled Dates Announced For San Diego REP'S CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Following a postponement of their scheduled January opening due to water damage at the theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced new dates for their production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. The production will now run August 18th - September 11th in San Diego REP's Lyceum Space, with previews running August 18th - 23rd and press opening on Wednesday, August 24th at 7pm. Winner of 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards including 'Best Play', The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time brings Mark Haddon's best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage, adapted by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens. Iain Kohn, a gifted actor and spoken word artist who self-identifies on the autism spectrum - leads the cast in the role of Christopher.

Christopher is a 15-year-old boy with an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, incapable of lying, detests being touched, and distrusts strangers. Suspected of killing his neighbor's dog with a garden fork, he is determined to find the true culprit. At seven minutes after midnight, Christopher's detective work leads to an earth-shattering discovery as he bravely embarks on a deeply personal quest that upturns his world. Based on the international bestselling novel by Mark Haddon - which was inspired by a Sherlock Holmes tale - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time has won 7 Olivier Awards and 5 Tony Awards, including "Best Play."