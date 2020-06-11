RT & OTC Present Nina Herzog In Live Concert Accompanied By Jack And Benny Lipson And Johnathan Pinson

Scripps Ranch Theatre (SRT), located on the campus of Alliant International University and Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Historic Brooks Theatre present Nina Herzog in concert accompanied by Jack and Benny Lipson and percussionist/drummer, Jonathan Pinson. The concert will stream live on Facebook on Saturday, June 20th at 7:30pm.

Following the success of their online readings of QUIET CROSS by local playwright, Casey Tibbitts, and THE CALLBACK QUEEN with Luke Monday - SRT & OTC are thrilled to have another opportunity to connect with their communities during this time apart. The concert will be streaming on facebook live. The audience will log in from the comfort of their home. The performance will start at 7:30pm. This is a "pay what you can" event. All proceeds will support the performers, SRT & OTC. For updated access information, visit www.scrippsranchtheatre.org or www.oceansidetheatre.org

Chanteuse Nina Herzog (The Swan Princess, Salvage) tours a century of popular song with pianist Jack Lipson, bassist Benny Lipson, and drummer Jonathan Pinson. From Berlin to Bernstein to Bergman, this quartet examines music's perennial power to stir and unify its listeners.

