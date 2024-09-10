Poway OnStage Kicks Off 35th Anniversary Season With Wild West Concert & Kick Off Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Poway OnStage is kicking off their 35th anniversary season with a boot-stompin', heart-pounding, and toe-tappin' evening of sensational Country music and entertainment on Saturday, September 14, at 7:30 PM.

Wild West, a tribute to the lady superstars of country music, is set to deliver a high-energy country music performance that spans the entire spectrum of women in country music, featuring beloved hits from icons like Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, The Chicks, Sara Evans, LeAnn Womack, and many more! This unforgettable show will feature four talented female lead singers from Southern California: Khristina Kay, Jeannie Austin, Jana Givens, and Liz Rohrs. Together, they capture the spirit and power of the biggest names in country music, creating a show that fans won't soon forget.

Each member of Wild West brings a unique background to the stage, from award-winning Nashville recording artists to performers with advanced degrees in music and national touring experience. If you're a fan of the leading ladies of country and crave an authentic live music experience, Wild West is a must-see event!

But the fun doesn't stop there! Join Poway OnStage before the concert at 5:00 PM on the plaza of the PCPA for their 35th Anniversary Season Kick-Off Party! Start the evening with delicious food and drinks provided by Smokin' J's BBQ, line dancing lesson from The House, a variety of artisan vendors and activities for the whole family.

Note: A Wild West concert ticket is required to attend the Kick-Off Party. Concert and Kick Off Party are made possible by Poway Rodeo.

Event Details:

Wild West Concert: Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM

35th Anniversary Season Kick-Off Party: 5:00 PM at the PCPA Plaza

Location: Poway Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: https://www.powayonstage.org/

For more information, visit https://www.powayonstage.org/

Celebrating the voices of female country singers and songwriters—Wild West covers the entire spectrum of women in country music with high energy and authentic performances. Featuring songs by Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, The Chicks, Sara Evans, LeAnn Womack and many more.

Series Subscriptions: Subscription packages offering the best seats at the best prices. Pick five or more shows to save 20%. Subscription tickets sales begin on July 11. Visit www.PowayOnStage.org for more details. Public on sale begins July 13th and tickets can be purchased at www.PowayOnStage.org or by calling or visiting the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Office located at 15498 Espola Road, Poway, CA 92064. Box Office hours – Friday and Saturday from 1:00-6:00pm and phone number 858-748-0505.

