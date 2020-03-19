Poway OnStage Cancellations Extended Through May 31st

Poway OnStage has announced that cancellations have been extended through May 31.

Read the full statement below:

First and foremost we hope that you and your loved ones are safe, healthy and comfortable. I write today to update you on Poway OnStage's situation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 18, the City of Poway has canceled all shows and events -- and reduced on-site staff -- at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts through May 31, 2020. Shows and events impacted include:

Catapult Shadow Dance Company, March 27

Drum Tao 2020, April 10

Introduction to Instruments Assembly, April 23

Leahy, May 17

Additionally, our Arts in Education programs scheduled in schools throughout the Poway Unified School District in March, April and May have been canceled.

As of this time, Taste of Our Towne, our annual celebration of local food, wine, beer and fellowship will go on as scheduled, June 6, 2020 pending a lifting of this ban on events. Within the next week, patrons holding tickets to the above shows will receive an email offering a choice of the following:

A full refund including fees An opportunity to donate your ticket purchase to Poway OnStage, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit Arts organization. You will receive a letter allowing you to claim the donation on your 2020 taxes. A voucher to a future performance

We ask that patrons consider seriously options 2 and 3. The current pandemic has the potential to be devastating to small businesses including Arts-based not-for-profits like ours. As you likely know, Arts organizations exist for the benefit of our communities; as a not-for-profit we reinvest our proceeds in the organization so as to assure that the communities of Poway and North San Diego County will always have world-class talent presented close to home. Our mission to "Entertain, Educate and Enrich" succeeds only due to the support of our donors, subscribers, sponsors, and ticket buyers. With your continued support, we hope to continue this mission for decades to come. Thank you for your patience, your understanding and your support.





