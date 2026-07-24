Photos: LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION at San Diego Junior Theatre

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San Diego Junior Theatre is closing out its 78th season with Les Misérables: School Edition. Les Misérables will run on Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from July 24 to August 9, 2026. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Directed by Desha Crownover, who also directed JT’s first production of Les Misérables in 2009, with music direction by Michael Tyree, this student production brings one of musical theatre’s most recognized stories to the Junior Theatre stage.

Set in 19th century France, Les Misérables follows the intertwined lives of characters searching for justice, redemption, compassion, and belonging during a time of unrest and change. Featuring a score known around the world, the School Edition has been specially adapted for young performers while preserving the heart and themes of the original production.

The creative team also includes accomplished Junior Theatre alumni returning to help bring the production to life. Emmy Award-winning designer Jay Heiserman will design the set, while JT alum Michael Barahura joins the production as lighting designer. Their involvement reflects the lasting impact of Junior Theatre’s programs and the continued connection many alumni maintain with the organization and its young artists.

Produced by San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, Les Misérables: School Edition features a cast of over fifty young performers from across San Diego County and continues Junior Theatre’s commitment to arts education and live performance opportunities for students ages 8 to 18.

Junior Theatre will provide an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, August 8 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Karli Cadel



Les Miserables cast

Les Miserables cast

Les Miserables cast

Les Miserables cast

Les Miserables cast

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