Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's MEET JOHN DOE

San Jose Stage Company has released all new production photos from The Stage's World Premiere adaptation of Frank Capra's classic MEET JOHN DOE by Robert Riskin. Adapted and directed by Kenneth Kelleher, MEET JOHN DOE will run from November 23 - December 18, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

A reporter's fake news turns a tramp into a national hero and unknowingly makes him a pawn of big business. More relevant today, this story explores the societal / individual's distrust and manipulation of government and other institutions meant to protect the people. MEET JOHN DOE, based on Frank Capra's beloved film, is a story about media, politics and the American Dream.

The cast of MEET JOHN DOE will feature Aldo Billingslea* as "Long John Willoughby / John Doe," Jennifer Le Blanc* as "Ann Mitchell," Norman Gee* as "Richard Connell," Julian López-Morillas* as "The Colonel," Michael Storm* as "D.B. Norton," Keith Pinto* as "Bert Hansen," Garland Thompson, Jr. as Ensemble, Jacqueline Neeley as Ensemble, Nick Mandracchia as Ensemble, and Donna Federico as Ensemble.

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Designer), Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Marisa Whitmore (Sound Designer), Garland Thompson Jr. (Projections Consultant), and Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.