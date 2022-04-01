Photos: First Look at CRY IT OUT, Starting Previews At Chance Theater This Weekend

All new photos have been released for Chance Theater's Orange County premiere of Cry It Out, Molly Smith Metzler's comedy that takes a sharp and honest look at the double-edged sword of motherhood in all its joys and perils.

Directed by Elina de Santos, Cry It Out will run April 1 - May 1, 2022 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center as the second show in Chance Theater's 24th Anniversary Season.

Cry It Out depicts three new mothers of differing backgrounds who are facing the same struggle. Jessie is an Ivy League-educated corporate lawyer. Lina has a night-school nursing degree and terrible credit. The third mother lives in a mansion on a cliff overlooking the town. One day, her husband introduces himself to Jessie and Lina and asks them to include her in their coffee klatch. They agree, which turns the unlikely duo into an even more unusual trio. The results aren't just mixed, but genuinely surprising - an honest look at the challenges of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and the effect that class has on parenthood in the U.S. circa the 21st century.

