Photos: First Look At Phillip Magin & Stephen Simpson In TEDx TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM

See first look photos of Phillip Magin and Stephen Simpson in TEDx Talks: The Murder Room.

TEDx Talks: The Murder Room is a horror/thriller inspired by the films Split and Misery. Written & directed by Michael Mizerany and an homage to everything that is horror - jump scares, dark humor, violent altercations and killers that just won't die.

Featuring performances by Phillip Magin and Stephen Simpson and produced by Compulsion Dance & Theater.

Paul Foster, an Emmy winning actor in a not-so-acclaimed daytime soap, is kidnapped, chained to a bed and threatened until he can give the acting performance of his life. Or more accurately for his life. As he and his psychotic captor play out the scenes, secrets are revealed, each one more twisted, demented and deranged than the last.

Performances are March 9th, 10th and 11th (Thursday-Saturday) at 8pm

Industry Night Performance on Monday, March 13th at 8pm

The Light Box Theater

2590 Truxtun Road, San Diego CA

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229683®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcompulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com%2Ftedx-talks-the-murder-room%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All General Admission Seats are $25. Seating is very limited, advanced purchase is highly

recommended.

Advisory: TEDx Talks: The Murder Room contains adult themes and content including

profanity, sexual situations and dialogue, an extended scene of violence and some gore.

Photo Credit: Sue Brenner