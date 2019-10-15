Photo Flash: Opening Night & Production Photos of the San Diego Premiere of GIRLFRIEND

Check out production photos and opening night photo coverage of the San Diego Premiere of, GIRLFRIEND, now playing at Diversionary Theatre.

Directed by Stephen Brotebeck, starring Shaun Tuazon and Michael Louis Cusimano, with music direction by Kyrsten Hafso-Koppman. Featuring a book by Todd Almond, the show is set to the music of the Matthew Sweet album of the same name you might remember from the 90s.

GIRLFRIEND has been EXTENDED at Diversionary Theatre through October 20th. For ticket and show time information please go to www.diversionary.org.

Photo Credit: Daren Scott.



The BAND in GIRLFRIEND at Diversionary Theatre



Shaun Tuazon (Will), Stephen Brotebeck (Director), Michael Louis Cusimano (Mike)



Shaun Tuazon (Will), Stephen Brotebeck (Director), Michael Louis Cusimano (Mike), and production team of GIRLFRIEND



Michael Louis Cusimano, Shaun Tuazon



Michael Louis Cusimano, Shaun Tuazon