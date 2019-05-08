Photo Flash: Chance Theatre Presents Regional Premiere of BE STILL TIGERS

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is delighted to present the regional premiere of Kim Rosenstock's comedy, Tigers Be Still . Written by Kim Rosenstock and directed by Marya Mazor, Tigers Be Still will preview from May 3rd through May 10th; with regular performances beginning May 11th and continuing through June 2nd on the Fyda-Mar Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

This deliciously dark comedy centers around the infinitely-(trying-to-be-) optimistic Sherry Wickman. Despite having to move back in with her family after college, things take a turn for the better when she's hired as an art teacher. Now, if only her mother would come downstairs, her sister would stop watching Top Gun from the couch, her first patient would do one assignment, her boss would leave his gun at home, and someone would catch the actual tiger that escaped from the local zoo, everything would be just perfect! Rosenstock's play was critically acclaimed in its New York premiere and snagged her a spot on Charles Isherwood's Top 10 List of 2010 plays in The New York Times .

Recommended for ages 13 and up. Contains adult language.

"Playwright Kim Rosenstock calls Tigers Be Still a 'comedy about depression,' said director Marya Mazor. "In a note to the play, Kim tells us that she is interested in how people 'locate joy in dark times.' The story centers on a young art therapist who is starting her very first job, and at the same time trying to lift the spirits of her depressed family. It's a story to which anyone who's ever suffered dark thoughts can relate, and yet it is told with such playful abandon! I am especially drawn to it because it captures the power of art -- whether it be theatre or popsicle stick art projects -- to lift us out of our daily woes and help us, as Rosenstock suggests, 'locate joy' in the tiniest of victories."

Tigers Be Still premiered at the Roundabout Theatre Company in October 2010, and was an instant hit. The story struck a chord with audiences. It was a surprisingly funny, funny show with endearing and relatable characters dealing with some not funny stuff. These people -- much like all of us -- are so wrapped up in their own personal dramas that they can barely bring themselves to pay attention to a literal tiger running through the streets.

