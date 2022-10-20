Patio Playhouse Community Theater Presents Musical Drama MURDER BALLAD

Patio Playhouse Community Theater will present Murder Ballad, a steamy musical about a love triangle gone awry with book and lyrics by Julia Jordan and music and lyrics by Juliana Nash, now running at Patio Playhouse's Kalmia location through November 6.

The story centers around Sara, a young woman whose relationship with wild bartender Tom is supplanted for a more reasonable and stable future with NYU scholar Michael. When Sara's itch for passion returns, she finds herself enticed by a dangerous proposition and secretly diving into a sexy affair with Tom yet again, unbeknownst to her husband and daughter. How can it possibly last?

There's something chillingly perfect about presenting a murder ballad this time of year, and the skilled cast members capitalize on the danger of October, weaving the story together in a way that has audiences on the edge of their seats.The cast of four (Josalyn Johnson as the Narrator, Sarah LeClair as Sara, Jason Schlarmann as Tom, Robert Alegria as Michael, and Kylie Buckland as Sara/Narrator U/S) are accompanied by a live band led by Music Director Jerrica Ignacio that will have audiences rocking. And, now entering its second weekend, Murder Ballad has received positive acclaim from audiences, who rave in particular about the talent of the performers and the suspense inherent to a show that mashes together musical and murder.

As the season of giving rapidly approaches, Patio is thankful for any patrons who choose to support the theatre by joining as a member at any level or donating at any amount. Members are an essential part of providing affordable shows that delight, entertain, and educate the community. As a member, you will be part of something special - Patio Playhouse has been providing quality shows and entertainment to our community since 1967. Join the ranks by making a donation or by donating online at patioplayhouse.com/support-us/.

Tickets: Performances of Murder Ballad run from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, November 6th with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. All shows will be presented at Patio Playhouse Theater, located at 116 S. Kalmia in Escondido. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $22 for Adults, $20 for Seniors, Military, and Students, and $15 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website at www.patioplayhouse.com. Directed by Matt FitzGerald and Rachel Mink. Produced by Matt FitzGerald and Rick Hernandez. Music Direction by Jerrica Ignacio. Choreography by James Larose and Spencer John Powell. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido's only community theater. Established in 1967, the playhouse is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio also presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. Patio Playhouse is an independent, all-volunteer 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media.