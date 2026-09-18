POEFEST to Return to Villa Montezuma with Write Out Loud
The production features veteran Poe performers Rhianna Basore, Manny Fernandez, Monique Gaffney, Eddie Yaroch, Walter Ritter, and Veronica Murphy.
WRITE OUT LOUD has announced “Poefest” co-directed by Rachael VanWormer and Veronica Murphy. Performances will take place on October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31, with three performances each evening at 6:00pm, 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Performances take place throughout the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights. This historic Queen Anne Victorian was named “The Palace of the Arts," by Jessie Shepard, the musician, spiritualist and author who designed it in 1887. Tickets are $35.
The master of the macabre, Edgar Allan Poe, and his compatriots are back! PoeFest is a gothic evening of supernatural stories featuring witches, voodoo and one of Poe's most ghastly tales, The Premature Burial. Experience this gripping imagery, shared by veteran Poe performers Rhianna Basore, Manny Fernandez, Monique Gaffney, Eddie Yaroch, Walter Ritter, and Veronica Murphy, and new to PoeFest, Geoffrey Geisinger.
Artistic Director Veronica Murphy shared "Mr. Poe and those who have followed in his footsteps, provide an evening of hauntingly creepy stories that will make your spine tingle. The Villa Montezuma is the perfect setting for exploring the mysteries that await in the literature of the macabre.”
Location:The Villa Montezuma Museum is located at 1925 K Street., San Diego 92102. The Villa Montezuma is an historic building with no elevator.
Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs: In addition to PoeFest, Write Out Loud presents a six show season of Story Concerts; Kamishibai (StoryBox Theatre) for elementary students; Poetry Out Loud for high school students; Let Your Voice Be Heard - a youth poetry writing initiative; Read Imagine Create for teens'; American Literary Heroes (authors brought to life); Stories for Seniors and Seniors Readers Theatre.
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