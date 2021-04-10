Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Old Globe Plans to Reopen as Early as June 2021

This comes after California Governor Newsom announced that he plans to lift all COVID restrictions as of June 15, conditions permitting.

Apr. 10, 2021  
Old Globe Plans to Reopen as Early as June 2021

The Old Globe has announced that it plans to reopen as early as June, according to a statement posted on their website.

This comes after California Governor Newsom announced that he plans to lift all COVID restrictions as of June 15, conditions permitting.

"The June 15 all-clear, should it happen, would throw out the plans we've been working on, which is based on the various capacity guidelines outlined in the State's current tiered system," the Old Globe statement reads. "We find ourselves pivoting for the umpteenth time to a new approach. Our precise plan is evolving quickly, and while we cannot yet share specific details, we want to include you in the broad outlines of what we hope to do."

The theater has begun to ramp up toward in-person events in its outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre and hopes to schedule events as early as the first week of June.

Further details will be announced in due course. Stay up to date at https://www.theoldglobe.org/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess T-Shirt
Belter T-Shirt

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories
EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre On Demand Photo

EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre On Demand

Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Present MY BROOKLYN HAMLET Photo

Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Present MY BROOKLYN HAMLET

San Diego REP Managing Director Larry Alldredge Retires After 13 Years Photo

San Diego REP Managing Director Larry Alldredge Retires After 13 Years

Peter Pan Junior Theaters Production of PETER PAN Returns For 2021 Photo

Peter Pan Junior Theater's Production of PETER PAN Returns For 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Island City Stage Opens THE NICETIES By Eleanor Burgess
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Alhambra To Open SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN
  • ART HEIST EXPERIENCE Comes to Jacksonville