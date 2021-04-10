Old Globe Plans to Reopen as Early as June 2021

The Old Globe has announced that it plans to reopen as early as June, according to a statement posted on their website.

This comes after California Governor Newsom announced that he plans to lift all COVID restrictions as of June 15, conditions permitting.

"The June 15 all-clear, should it happen, would throw out the plans we've been working on, which is based on the various capacity guidelines outlined in the State's current tiered system," the Old Globe statement reads. "We find ourselves pivoting for the umpteenth time to a new approach. Our precise plan is evolving quickly, and while we cannot yet share specific details, we want to include you in the broad outlines of what we hope to do."

The theater has begun to ramp up toward in-person events in its outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre and hopes to schedule events as early as the first week of June.

Further details will be announced in due course. Stay up to date at https://www.theoldglobe.org/.