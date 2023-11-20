Oceanside Theatre Company And Tierra Caliente Academy Of The Arts Present LA PASTORELA, The Shepherd's Play In Spanish

Oceanside Theatre Company and Tierra Caliente Academy of the Arts present La Pastorela or The Shepherd's Play, a Spanish language production December 2 at 7 pm and December 3 at 2 pm at the Brooks Theater in Downtown Oceanside. Originating in medieval Europe as religious dramas and later brought to the New World and Alta California by the Spanish missionaries, La Pastorela recreates the long trek of those first shepherds to the holy site of the nativity. Directed by Soledad Escobedo, this family event features humor and music. Tickets are $20 at OceansideTheatre.org. Brooks Theater is located at 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside.

About Tierra Caliente Academy of the Arts

Tierra Caliente Academy of the Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit focusing on building community through the cultural and performing arts in a Spanish language environment. The academy offers dance and theater classes that cultivate personal identity, leadership skill, values and the power of self-motivation.

About Oceanside Theatre Company

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC), the resident professional theater company operating the historic Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside, is a focal point of the Oceanside California Cultural District. OTC's mission is to produce professional theatrical productions for the entertainment and enrichment of the community, present educational opportunities in the arts for children and adults, and provide a safe, state-of-the-art public venue for expansion of artistic endeavors in North San Diego County and greater Southern California. OTC produces a four-show mainstage theater season, music series, comedy shows and other cultural events in its 198-seat main theater. It also hosts smaller performances and classes including poetry, improv, dance and various other events in the adjacent black box theater, Studio 219. Additionally, OTC is home to the Brooks Theater Gallery which presents rotating art exhibitions and artist open houses. An important part of OTC's mission is inspiring and sharing the arts with local youth through the Youth Theater Arts Program, which includes after school drama camp in local elementary schools, Summer Theater Performance, Design and Technical Theatre Camps and Youth Theater Arts Outreach in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside during the school year. To learn more visit Click Here.