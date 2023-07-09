New Village Arts to Present A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO

New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, will bring back to its stage one of the most Popular Productions of 2019, Herbert Siguenza's tour-de-force performance of A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO. Written and performed by Siguenza, this one man show has traveled around the world to sold out performances. Preview performances run August 4 through August 11. Opening night is August 12 with performances scheduled through September 3.

“We are honored to bring this thrilling production back to the NVA stage. Herbert Siguenza is one of the most important theatre artists working today and we look forward to sharing his work (once again!) with our community,” said Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner.

It's 1957 and Picasso is taking a bath in his mansion/studio in the South of France when he gets a call from his art dealer in Paris with a lucrative commission to paint six canvases and three vases and wants them completed by the end of the weekend! After agreeing reluctantly to the hurried request he also realizes the audience is there to make sure he finishes the job. Picasso paints, eats, drinks and shares his philosophy about art, war, love and the creative process with passion and insight. The audience learns intimate details of the master's life and sees a creative genius at work at the heights of his powers.

“I was born to play Picasso,” said Herbert Siguenza . “ This is my ultimate expression as an actor and painter. This is the play that took my whole life to do and I feel the creative spirit of Picasso in every performance.”

Herbert Siguenza is a founding member of the performance group Culture Clash. Along with Richard Montoya and Ric Salinas, Culture Clash is the most produced Latino theatre troupe in the United States. Founded in San Francisco in 1984, Culture Clash has performed on the stages of America's top regional theatres including the Mark Taper Forum, The Kennedy Center, The Arena Stage, The Alley Theatre, The Berkeley Repertory, Yale Repertory, South Coast Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego Rep, Syracuse Stage, The Huntington Stage and countless universities and colleges. Mr. Siguenza has co-written, and or performed in the following Culture Clash plays: American Night (Commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Palestine New Mexico, Water and Power, Chavez Ravine (all three commissioned by the Mark Taper Forum) , Peace (Commissioned by The Getty Villa), Zorro in Hell! (Commissioned by the Berkeley Rep), The Birds (Commissioned by the Berkeley Rep and South Coast Rep), Bordertown (commissioned by the San Diego Rep), Radio Mambo, Nuyorican Stories, Anthems, S.O.S., A Bowl of Beings, The Mission and others. As a solo writer and performer Mr. Siguenza has produced Cantinflas! and A Weekend with Pablo Picasso. His latest plays Steal Heaven and El Henry (Best new play San Diego Critics Circle Award 2014) have been produced at the San Diego Repertory and La Jolla Playhouse. Mr. Siguenza is also an accomplished visual artist and has exhibited both nationally and internationally. He has a BFA in printmaking from the California College of Arts, Oakland, California. TV and Film credits: “Ben Ten Alien Swarm” for the Cartoon Network, “Larry Crowne” feature film directed by Tom Hanks and Pixar/Disney's “COCO”.

A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO

Written by Herbert Siguenza

Directed by Todd Salovey

Set and Costume Design by Giulio Perrone

Projection Design by Victoria Petrovich

Original Musical Score by Bruno Louchoaurn

Previews: August 4-11

Opening Night: August 12

August 12 to September 3

A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO played to sold out houses across the country.

New Village Arts 22nd Season 2023-2024

DOUBT: A PARABLE

Written by John Patrick Shanley

Directed by Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner

Previews: September 22-29

Opening Night: September 30

September 30 to October 22

Recipient of The Tony Award for Best Play and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama



1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS

Written by Dea Hurston

Created by Dea Hurston, Milena (Sellers) Phillips, Frankie Alicea-Ford, Kevin “Blax” Burroughs

Original Music by Milena (Sellers) Phillips

Directed by Kandace Crystal

Previews November 17-24;

Opens November 25

November 25 - December 24

Named as one of the best shows of 2021 by The San Diego Union-Tribune

FUN HOME

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

Directed by Kym Pappas

Featuring Rae Henderson-Gray

Previews: January 26 – Feb 2

Opening Night: February 3

February 3 to March 3

Recipient of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

THE 39 STEPS

Adapted by Patrick BarlowFrom the novel by John Buchan

From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock

Directed by AJ Knox

Previews: April 5-12

Opening Night: April 13

April 13 – May 12

Olivier Award for Best Comedy and Tony Award for Best Play

THE COLOR PURPLE

Based on the novel by Alice Walker

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Directed by Kandace Crystal

Previews: June 7-14

Opening Night: June 15

June 15 - July 21

A Pulitzer Prize. A National Book Award. Eleven Academy Award Nominations. Four Golden Globe Nominations. Three Tony Awards.

Performance Days and Times

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2:00 pm

Thursday, Friday and Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm

Tickets and Subscriptions

Subscriptions for the 4 Show Package range from $108 to $207

Subscribers receive a 15% discount on all tickets to A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO and 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS.

Single tickets range from $30 to $55 for plays and $30 to $60 for musicals.

About New Village Arts

Celebrating 22 years of award-winning professional theatre and thriving education and outreach programs, New Village Arts (NVA) has truly become the cultural hub of North County San Diego.

NVA attracts more than 30,000 patrons each year to experience professional theatre, music and art events in the heart of Carlsbad Village. In addition to full seasons of plays and musicals featuring some of the best artistic talent in Southern California, NVA hosts talkback discussions and other supplementary events designed to create conversation and cultivate community. New this year, the White Family Next Stage in the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center presents a series of music and spoken word events throughout the year. NVA offers robust theatre programs in partnership with local schools and strongly believes that theatre and arts experiences should be accessible to all people, becoming a recognized leader in equity, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego. NVA has been fortunate to receive support from the City of Carlsbad and other local businesses, who recognize the importance of a resident professional theatre company as a crucial component of an inclusive and creative community. In turn NVA prioritizes serving its community by presenting works that respect its diversity, engaging every citizen with relevant and inspiring stories.

Photo Credit: Darren Scott