New Village Arts to Present A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO

Preview performances begin August 4.
New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, will bring back to its stage one of the most Popular Productions of 2019, Herbert Siguenza's tour-de-force performance of A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO. Written and performed by Siguenza, this one man show has traveled around the world to sold out performances. Preview performances run August 4 through August 11. Opening night is August 12 with performances scheduled through September 3.
“We are honored to bring this thrilling production back to the NVA stage. Herbert Siguenza is one of the most important theatre artists working today and we look forward to sharing his work (once again!) with our community,” said Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner.
It's 1957 and Picasso is taking a bath in his mansion/studio in the South of France when he gets a call from his art dealer in Paris with a lucrative commission to paint six canvases and three vases and wants them completed by the end of the weekend! After agreeing reluctantly to the hurried request he also realizes the audience is there to make sure he finishes the job. Picasso paints, eats, drinks and shares his philosophy about art, war, love and the creative process with passion and insight. The audience learns intimate details of the master's life and sees a creative genius at work at the heights of his powers.
“I was born to play Picasso,” said Herbert Siguenza . “ This is my ultimate expression as an actor and painter. This is the play that took my whole life to do and I feel the creative spirit of Picasso in every performance.”
Herbert Siguenza is a founding member of the performance group Culture Clash. Along with Richard Montoya and Ric Salinas, Culture Clash is the most produced Latino theatre troupe in the United States. Founded in San Francisco in 1984, Culture Clash has performed on the stages of America's top regional theatres including the Mark Taper Forum, The Kennedy Center, The Arena Stage, The Alley Theatre, The Berkeley Repertory, Yale Repertory, South Coast Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego Rep, Syracuse Stage, The Huntington Stage and countless universities and colleges. Mr. Siguenza has co-written, and or performed in the following Culture Clash plays: American Night (Commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Palestine New Mexico, Water and Power, Chavez Ravine (all three commissioned by the Mark Taper Forum) , Peace (Commissioned by The Getty Villa), Zorro in Hell! (Commissioned by the Berkeley Rep), The Birds (Commissioned by the Berkeley Rep and South Coast Rep), Bordertown (commissioned by the San Diego Rep), Radio Mambo, Nuyorican Stories, Anthems, S.O.S., A Bowl of Beings, The Mission and others. As a solo writer and performer Mr. Siguenza has produced Cantinflas! and A Weekend with Pablo Picasso. His latest plays Steal Heaven and El Henry (Best new play San Diego Critics Circle Award 2014) have been produced at the San Diego Repertory and La Jolla Playhouse. Mr. Siguenza is also an accomplished visual artist and has exhibited both nationally and internationally. He has a BFA in printmaking from the California College of Arts, Oakland, California. TV and Film credits: “Ben Ten Alien Swarm” for the Cartoon Network, “Larry Crowne” feature film directed by Tom Hanks and Pixar/Disney's “COCO”.
Written by Herbert Siguenza
Directed by Todd Salovey
Set and Costume Design by Giulio Perrone
Projection Design by Victoria Petrovich
Original Musical Score by Bruno Louchoaurn
Previews: August 4-11
Opening Night: August 12
August 12 to September 3
A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO played to sold out houses across the country.
Written by John Patrick Shanley
Directed by Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner
Previews: September 22-29
Opening Night: September 30
September 30 to October 22
Recipient of The Tony Award for Best Play and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama
Written by Dea Hurston
Created by Dea Hurston, Milena (Sellers) Phillips, Frankie Alicea-Ford, Kevin “Blax” Burroughs
Original Music by Milena (Sellers) Phillips
Directed by Kandace Crystal
Previews November 17-24;
Opens November 25
November 25 - December 24
Named as one of the best shows of 2021 by The San Diego Union-Tribune
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron
Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel
Directed by Kym Pappas
Featuring Rae Henderson-Gray
Previews: January 26 – Feb 2
Opening Night: February 3
February 3 to March 3
Recipient of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.
Adapted by Patrick BarlowFrom the novel by John Buchan
From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock
Directed by AJ Knox
Previews: April 5-12
Opening Night: April 13
April 13 – May 12
Olivier Award for Best Comedy and Tony Award for Best Play
Based on the novel by Alice Walker
Book by Marsha Norman
Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray
Directed by Kandace Crystal
Previews: June 7-14
Opening Night: June 15
June 15 - July 21
A Pulitzer Prize. A National Book Award. Eleven Academy Award Nominations. Four Golden Globe Nominations. Three Tony Awards.
Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2:00 pm
Thursday, Friday and Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm
Subscriptions for the 4 Show Package range from $108 to $207
Subscribers receive a 15% discount on all tickets to A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO and 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS.
Single tickets range from $30 to $55 for plays and $30 to $60 for musicals.
Celebrating 22 years of award-winning professional theatre and thriving education and outreach programs, New Village Arts (NVA) has truly become the cultural hub of North County San Diego.
NVA attracts more than 30,000 patrons each year to experience professional theatre, music and art events in the heart of Carlsbad Village. In addition to full seasons of plays and musicals featuring some of the best artistic talent in Southern California, NVA hosts talkback discussions and other supplementary events designed to create conversation and cultivate community. New this year, the White Family Next Stage in the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center presents a series of music and spoken word events throughout the year. NVA offers robust theatre programs in partnership with local schools and strongly believes that theatre and arts experiences should be accessible to all people, becoming a recognized leader in equity, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego. NVA has been fortunate to receive support from the City of Carlsbad and other local businesses, who recognize the importance of a resident professional theatre company as a crucial component of an inclusive and creative community. In turn NVA prioritizes serving its community by presenting works that respect its diversity, engaging every citizen with relevant and inspiring stories.
Photo Credit: Darren Scott
