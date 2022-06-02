New Village Arts To Present LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S NEW YORK

New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, will produce a loving tribute to Leonard Bernstein's work as a composer. Conceived and arranged by Broadway conductor, music director and arranger Rob Fisher, Leonard Bernstein's New York features memorable songs from WEST SIDE STORY, ON THE TOWN, WONDERFUL TOWN, and many more.

The two-character show explores Bernstein's relationship with New York City; his famous New York friends such as Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Jerome Robbins and Aaron Copland; and the impact that New York had on Bernstein's music, life and relationships.

Kristianne Kurner, NVA's Executive Artistic Director, who is directing the production said, " This is a perfect summer show for our outdoor stage. We meet two exciting performers, one a seasoned New Yorker and one fresh off the bus, who dance and sing their way through the City and take us along for the ride. We are pleased that as Bradley Cooper (a fellow graduate of the Actors Studio Drama

School) is filming his Bernstein biopic MAESTRO in New York, we'll bring a little of the genius's work to San Diego." The two characters will be played by Johnisa Breault, making her NVA debut, and Trevor Rex (previously seen in Smokey Joes' Café and Legally Blonde with NVA), accompanied by a jazz trio bringing Bernstein's music to life. Director Kurner will be joined by Music Director Van Angelo and Choreographer Jenna Ingrassia-Knox.

LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S NEW YORK

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Stephen Sondheim, and Leonard Bernstein

Conceived and Arranged by Rob Fisher

Book by Rob Fisher, Sammy Buck, and Garth Edwin Sunderland

Directed by Kristianne Kurner

Music Direction by Van Angelo Choreography by Jenna Ingrassia Knox Featuring Johnisa Breault and Trevor Rex Previews June 29 & 30

Opening Night July 1 at 7:30pm Performances continue through July 31

Showtimes: Vary weekly. Usually, Wednesday/Thursday/Friday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm. Please visit www.newvillagearts.org for exact dates and showtimes.

Tickets: $35 - $40, with discounts available for Seniors, Students, and Active Military. Tickets can be purchased online at www.newvillagearts.org, or via phone at 760.433.3245.