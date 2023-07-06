New Village Arts Announces 22nd Season Line-Up Includes Award-Winning Plays and Musicals And The Return of Two Favorites

The season also includes the holiday production of 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS and A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO.
New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, is presenting a season filled with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning plays and musicals. Taken together, the two plays and two musicals included in the subscription season total over eight Tony Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. The season also includes the holiday production of 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS which is quickly becoming a Christmas tradition at New Village Arts as well as a return engagement of Herbert Siguenza's A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO.
“For our second season in the Conrad Prebys Theater at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, we are showcasing some of the best theatrical productions of the last twenty years. These shows give us the opportunity to share our incredible local artistic talent while also presenting deeply thought-provoking productions which will stay with us long after we have experienced them,” says Founder and Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner.
The company begins the season in August with a re-mount of Herbert Siguenza's entertaining and enlightening exploration of the complicated genius in A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO. Originally produced at NVA in 2019, this show has traveled around the world and sold out its previous run. Todd Salovey will return to direct.
In the fall, John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer-winning DOUBT: A PARABLE, takes audiences to a catholic school in the Bronx where a nun accuses a priest of inappropriate behavior with a student. But did anything actually happen? This timely play leans into how we define truth and seems even more relevant today. Founder and Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner will direct. DOUBT: A PARABLE returns to Broadway in February, 2024
For the holidays, NVA's 2020 commissioned musical written by Dea Hurston, 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS, returns as a new holiday favorite. Named one of the best shows of 2021 by The San Diego Union-Tribune, this year the acclaimed up and coming director Kandace Crystal will lead the way in telling this heartwarming and funny story of the Black family and their Christmas in Carlsbad.
In the new year, Kym Pappas will direct the groundbreaking musical FUN HOME, featuring Rae Henderson-Gray and Lena Palke. FUN HOME follows a woman, Alison, as she delves into her past and seeks to come to terms with the life and legacy of her father who is exactly the same as her, and still so different. “This musical becomes even more important to produce with the recent attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Kurner. “ It allows us as the audience to come to a fuller understanding of the journey of coming out and stepping into yourself.”
The hilarious THE 39 STEPS, directed by NVA's own AJ Knox, opens in the spring. This production is a feat of incredible comedic acting and will have audiences rolling with laughter and thrilling at the ingenuity of turning this Alfred Hitchcock movie into something completely different.
NVA's 22nd season concludes with the musical adaptation of what is recognized as one of the most important novels of the 20th Century, Alice Walker's THE COLOR PURPLE. This uplifting musical brings Alice Walker's remarkable coming of age book to life, touching on such themes as domestic violence, female identity and the power of love, which can overcome hatred and selfishness. A new, major motion picture produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones is coming out this Christmas.
“As with all of NVA's work, our 22nd season will showcase artists working at the top of their game, all in our intimate, 100 seat Conrad Prebys Theater, where the audience is always just a few feet from the magic of live theatre,” said Kurner.
Written by Herbert Siguenza
Directed by Todd Salovey
Set and Costume Design by Giulio Perrone
Projection Design by Victoria Petrovich
Original Musical Score by Bruno Louchoaurn
Previews: August 4-11
Opening Night: August 12
August 12 to September 3
A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO played to sold out houses across the country.
Written by John Patrick Shanley
Directed by Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner
Previews: September 22-29
Opening Night: September 30
September 30 to October 22
Recipient of The Tony Award for Best Play and Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama
Written by Dea Hurston
Created by Dea Hurston, Milena (Sellers) Phillips, Frankie Alicea-Ford, Kevin “Blax” Burroughs
Original Music by Milena (Sellers) Phillips
Directed by Kandace Crystal
Previews November 17-24;
Opens November 25
November 25 - December 24
Named as one of the best shows of 2021 by The San Diego Union-Tribune
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron
Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel
Directed by Kymberlee Pappas
Featuring Rae Henderson-Gray
Previews: January 26 – Feb 2
Opening Night: February 3
February 3 to March 3
Recipient of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.
Adapted by Patrick Barlow
From the novel by John Buchan
From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock
Directed by AJ Knox
Previews: April 5-12
Opening Night: April 13
April 13 – May 12
Olivier Award for Best Comedy and Tony Award for Best Play
Based on the novel by Alice Walker
Book by Marsha Norman
Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray
Directed by Kandace Crystal
Previews: June 7-14
Opening Night: June 15
June 15 - July 21
A Pulitzer Prize. A National Book Award. Eleven Academy Award Nominations. Four Golden Globe Nominations. Three Tony Awards.
Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2:00 pm
Thursday, Friday and Saturday Evenings at 7:30 pm
Subscriptions for the 4 Show Package range from $108 to $207
Subscribers receive a 15% discount on all tickets to A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO and 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS.
Single Tickets will go on sale in August. Single tickets range from $30 to $55 for plays and $ 30 to $60 for musicals.
Celebrating 22 years of award-winning professional theatre and thriving education and outreach programs, New Village Arts (NVA) has truly become the cultural hub of North County San Diego.
NVA attracts more than 30,000 patrons each year to experience professional theatre, musical and art events in the heart of Carlsbad Village. In addition to full seasons of plays and musicals featuring some of the best artistic talent in Southern California, NVA hosts talkback discussions and other supplementary events designed to create conversation and cultivate community. New this year, the White Family Next Stage in the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center presents a series of music and spoken word events throughout the year. NVA offers robust theatre programs in partnership with local schools and strongly believes that theatre and arts experiences should be accessible to all people, becoming a recognized leader in equity, diversity, and inclusion in San Diego. NVA has been fortunate to receive support from the City of Carlsbad and other local businesses, who recognize the importance of a resident professional theatre company as a crucial component of an inclusive and creative community. In turn NVA prioritizes serving its community by presenting works that respect its diversity, engaging every citizen with relevant and inspiring stories.
